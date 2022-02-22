Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 22

Rising commodity prices could help TSX stocks open slightly higher Tuesday morning.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Stocks continued to slide down for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the ongoing geopolitical concerns kept investors on their toes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 168 points, or 0.8%, on February 18 to settle at 21,008. While all key sectors ended the day in the negative territory, healthcare, energy, basic materials, and industrials were among the worst-performing sectors. Also, worse-than-expected Canadian retail sales data for December added pessimism.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) was the worst-performing stock on the TSX Composite benchmark, as it dived by 13.5% in the last session to $11.28 per share. This massive selloff in its stock came after the company released its Q4 2021 financial results. Its revenue rose by 17.2% year over year to $824.9 million during the quarter. However, Superior Plus registered a sharp 73% drop in its adjusted earnings for the December quarter to $0.12 per share. With this, it also missed analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $0.30 per share by a huge margin, triggering a selloff in SPB stock.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Hut 8 Mining, and Cronos Group were also among the worst-performing Canadian stocks on Friday, as they lost at least 6% each.

In contrast, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock defied the gravity to rise by more than 3% in the last session after the company announced its better-than-expected Q4 financial results. To add optimism, its management also pointed towards promising advanced sales trends and recovering air travel demand. With this, Air Canada stock continues to outperform the broader market, as it currently trades with more than 20% year-to-date gains against a 1% drop in the TSX Composite Index.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Sun Life Financial, Barrick Gold, and Bombardier were the most active Canadian stocks on February 18.

TSX today

Most commodity prices — except for copper — are showcasing good strength early Tuesday morning. This factor could help TSX energy and precious metals mining stocks rise at the open today. However, continued Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions are likely to keep pressuring stocks from other sectors. While no major domestic economic releases are due today, Canadian investors could keep a close eye on the latest consumer confidence data from the U.S. market this morning.

Canadian companies like CI Financial, Gibson Energy, and B2Gold are expected to release their latest quarterly results on February 22.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, and SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Barrick Gold Stock Now

| Andrew Walker

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) is moving higher on a surge in demand for gold. Investors who missed the recent bounce in …

Read more »

stock data
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock: The Best Value Stock on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) could be the most valuable stock on the TSX today. But it certainly has some competitors, …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Yamana Gold Stocks Climbs 5% on Positive Outlook and New Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI)(NYSE:AUY) shares climbed 5% after announcing strong results for its full year 2021. Further, it updated its guidance …

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX News Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks continued to slide for the second consecutive day on Thursday, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions seemingly took …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Hold 3 Income Stocks, not Cash, in Rising Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can’t ignore the warnings of economists that high inflation today isn’t temporary, and could last some time. The Bank …

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

4 Dynamic Companies for a 7-Digit TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you have been filling up your TFSA to the brim, you could have a little over $80,000 in it …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock Climbs 20% on Earnings and $1 Billion Buyback Program

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) shares have risen 20% in the last week ahead of earnings and continue to climb after the …

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stocks were among the best-performing stocks yesterday. Stocks like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) rallied as much as 8%. With inflation …

Read more »