Home » Investing » Crypto Recovery: 2 Crypto Assets to Buy Before They Become Too Expensive

Crypto Recovery: 2 Crypto Assets to Buy Before They Become Too Expensive

If the current crypto market recovery phase is the beginning of a long-term bullish phase and not just a temporary rise, there are two crypto assets you should consider buying.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

The crypto market is currently going through a recovery phase, led by the big two (Bitcoin and Ethereum), which have grown over 20% since their lowest valuation in January. The trend has not yet permeated to all other currencies, and even the ones that are recovering at the same pace and are following the same trajectory as the two leading cryptocurrencies might still be intelligent buys before they become too expensive.

A crypto asset that hasn’t started recovering yet

While Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT) did start recovering at the same time as the other two, its rise was temporary, and it’s already down to its former depth (quite near it). The current price the crypto is trading at $24.1 is a long way down from its peak value at $67, and if you buy now, and the crypto asset grows just a little over its former peak during its recovery (about $73), you would triple your capital.

If you had bought the coin in Oct. 2017, when it was first offered for about US$0.29 a share, you would have grown your capital by over 60 times by now, and that’s after the dip from the peak. And even though it’s highly unlikely to go below $1 anytime soon, and that level of growth potential is far gone, buying now when it’s dipping and holding on to it for a long time might get your capital a very attractive multiplication factor.

Its ability to connect different blockchains also makes it a solid long-term prospect.

A cryptocurrency that’s already recovering

If you are looking for a crypto that’s already on its way up, Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), which, ironically, didn’t fall nearly as far low as its name would suggest, would be a good pick. The crypto is already up from its lowest (during the last dip) $75 to its current $115, which is significantly closer to the peak valuation.

However, it has passed the point where it would have doubled your capital if you bought now, and it only grew to its peak value ($170). But this crypto may have enough upside to top that point in the coming years.

It’s more than just another Ethereum alternative. The Avalanche primary network is actually made up of three blockchains instead of just one, and all three have different utilities. One facilities exchange, one is for smart contracts, and one allows for creating other custom chains. The latter two follow a consensus protocol unique to Avalanche: Snowman consensus.

Foolish takeaway

Most cryptocurrencies have become mainstream and mature enough (as investment assets, not medium of exchange) that the “usual” capital-appreciation potential they offer is now more comparable to growth stocks than it is to the former monstrous growth of these cryptos in the last few years. However, the pace of growth still helps the crypto assets stand out.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: Can Anything Stop the Crash?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has spent much of this year in a pronounced crash. As of this writing, it was down 22% …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: How Long Will the Dip Last?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) price has been stuck in a range since last year. At the time of writing, it’s trading slightly …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar This Year

| Chris MacDonald

This year has certainly been a difficult one to assess for crypto investors. Various high-flying tokens with strong growth catalysts …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Cryptocurrency: Better Than Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been trending downward in 2022. As of this writing, it is down 22% for the year, with …

Read more »

Technology
Cryptocurrency

Will Ethereum Underperform Bitcoin All Year?

| Daniel Da Costa

After two strong years for the cryptocurrency industry, where its value grew several times over, the start of 2022 hasn’t …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Forget Ripple (XRP): Buy These 2 Top Crypto Stocks Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) is continuing to trade on a negative note lately. After the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Trading: Risk Awaits. Proceed With Caution!

| Andrew Button

If you’ve been on social media at all lately, you’ve probably read a bit about cryptocurrency, and the money people …

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Cryptocurrency

New Crypto Bull? Warren Buffett Invests US$1 Billion in Pro-Bitcoin Bank

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Warren Buffett did the unthinkable similar to his move a year ago. He said gold has little or no value, …

Read more »