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2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Before Investors Catch On

Interfor and ECN look “undervalued” mainly because investors are impatient with a bad cycle or messy deal optics, not because the businesses vanished.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Interfor is deep in a lumber downcycle, but supply cuts could set up a sharp earnings rebound.
  • ECN’s niche lending operations remain profitable, yet the pending take-private deal limits open-ended upside.
  • Both could reward patience, but lumber pricing and deal-close risk are the big swing factors.
10 stocks we like better than Ecn Capital

Some stocks look undervalued because the market lost patience, not because the business broke. That usually happens when investors fixate on a rough cycle, a messy headline, or a sector that fell out of favour. The better opportunities often sit in companies with real assets, improving cash flow, or earnings that could snap back faster than the market expects. That doesn’t make them risk-free, but it does create the kind of setup smart investors like to find before the crowd wakes up.

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IFP

Interfor (TSX:IFP) is one of the larger lumber producers in North America, with operations across Canada and the United States, so it gives investors direct exposure to wood products and housing demand. Over the last year, it announced production curtailments across regions in September 2025, then added more cuts in October, and earlier it said it would exit Québec operations.

The latest numbers show just how rough the cycle got. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, sales came in at $600.6 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) showed a loss of $29.2 million, an improvement from the huge adjusted EBITDA loss of $183.8 million in Q3 2025, but still far from healthy. For the full year, the company reported a net loss as lumber demand stayed weak and duties stayed painful. Still, Q1 2025 had shown adjusted EBITDA of $48.6 million, which is a reminder that earnings can move fast when pricing improves.

That is exactly why Interfor looks interesting now. The undervalued stock recently carried a market cap of around $681 million, or only about 0.2 times sales, which is the kind of valuation you usually see when investors expect very little. If lumber pricing improves, housing activity firms up, or curtailments tighten supply enough to lift margins, the undervalued stock could rerate quickly. The risk is obvious, however. Tariffs, volatile lumber prices, and soft housing demand could keep results under pressure. But for investors looking for a classic cyclical recovery idea, Interfor looks like the kind of undervalued stock people often ignore until it is already moving.

ECN

ECN Capital (TSX:ECN) operates in specialized lending, with a focus on manufactured housing finance and RV and marine finance. That’s not the kind of business that grabs headlines, but it can produce solid earnings when originations, managed assets, and credit performance line up. Over the last year, ECN also pushed through a big corporate story, with a Warburg Pincus-led investor group moving to acquire the company, and the transaction won court approval in January 2026 while still awaiting closing conditions.

The operating business itself held up fairly well. ECN’s Q4 2025 results showed adjusted earnings per common share of US$0.05, adjusted EBITDA of US$36.2 million, quarterly originations of US$662.4 million, and managed and advised earning assets of US$7.3 billion. For full-year 2025, adjusted earnings per share reached US$0.17, adjusted EBITDA hit US$133.8 million, and originations rose to US$2.83 billion.

Valuation is the reason it still stands out. The undervalued stock trades at about 44 times earnings, which is much cheaper than many financial names with cleaner headlines and slower growth. That said, this one comes with a twist. Because the undervalued stock is already subject to a pending take-private deal, the upside may not be as open-ended as it would be for a normal undervalued stock. So, the risk here is not just business performance, but also that the market may already be pricing in most of the near-term payoff.

Bottom line

Interfor and ECN are very different businesses, but both show how undervaluation often starts with discomfort. One sits in a bruised commodity cycle. The other sits in a niche financial business wrapped in deal drama. Yet undervalued stocks usually look cheapest when they still make people a little nervous. For investors willing to look past the noise, these two names look like they could reward patience before the rest of the market fully catches on.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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