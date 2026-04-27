The Dividend Stocks I’d Consider the Smartest Buy If I Had $1,000 Today

Considering its strong underlying business, solid growth outlook, reasonable valuation, and attractive dividend yield, Northland Power appears to be a compelling buy at current levels.

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With robust growth initiatives and a reasonable valuation following a recent recovery, Northland Power's reduced yet respectable dividend yield of 3.12% makes it an attractive investment for those seeking long-term growth potential in the clean energy space.

Amid inflation concerns and a volatile market environment, Northland Power offers a balanced opportunity for growth and income, leveraging its diversified energy infrastructure and long-term PPAs for stable financial performance.

Despite the strong rebound in Canadian equity markets in recent weeks, concerns around inflation — fueled by rising energy prices and their broader impact — remain elevated. Persistently high inflation could also delay anticipated interest rate cuts, potentially extending the higher-rate environment and weighing on investor sentiment.

In this uncertain backdrop, investors may benefit from adding quality dividend stocks to help stabilize their portfolios while generating reliable passive income. With that in mind, let’s evaluate whether Northland Power (TSX: NPI) presents an attractive buying opportunity by examining its recent performance, growth outlook, valuation, and dividend yield.

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Northland’s fourth-quarter performance

Northland Power develops, owns, and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, natural gas, and battery energy storage. The company has an economic interest in approximately 3.2 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. Notably, about 95% of its revenue is derived from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), providing stability and predictability to its financial performance.

The company recently delivered strong fourth-quarter results, with revenue rising 26.4% year over year to $723 million. This growth was driven by higher production from offshore wind facilities, contributions from the Oneida energy storage project, and increased demand for dispatchable power at its natural gas assets.

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On the back of this top-line growth, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 25% to $390 million. Additionally, free cash flow climbed 50.5% year over year to $121.4 million, reflecting improved operational performance and cash generation. Also, the company ended the quarter with $931 million in liquidity, well-equipped to fund its growth initiatives.

With this solid financial momentum in place, let’s now examine the company’s growth prospects.

Northland’s growth prospects

The global shift toward clean energy continues to create strong long-term growth opportunities for Northland Power. To capitalize on this trend, the company plans to invest $5.8–$6.6 billion over the next five years, aiming to expand its power-generating capacity to 7 gigawatts by 2030—implying an annualized growth rate of 16%. It is also implementing cost-optimization initiatives expected to deliver about $50 million in annual savings starting in 2028.

Backed by these initiatives, management forecasts 2026 adjusted EBITDA to come in the range of $1.45–$1.65 billion, with the midpoint representing roughly 8% growth from the previous year. However, free cash flow per share could decline to $1.05–$1.25 from $1.46 last year.

This temporary decline is largely due to one-off benefits in the prior year — such as German tax advantages and deferred Spanish debt repayments — along with higher foreign exchange hedging costs, increased debt servicing for its natural gas segment, and lower capitalized interest on hybrid debt in 2026.

Looking further ahead, the company expects its free cash flow to recover in the coming years, reaching $1.55–$1.75 per share by 2030, implying modest annualized growth. Overall, despite near-term pressure, Northland Power’s long-term growth outlook remains solid.

Investors’ takeaway

After reporting its third-quarter results in November, Northland Power reduced its monthly dividend by 40% to $0.06 per share to help fund growth projects and preserve balance sheet strength. At the same time, net losses widened from $191 million to $456 million, triggering a sharp sell-off in the stock. However, shares have since rebounded strongly, climbing more than 44% from their November lows.

Solid fourth-quarter results and encouraging long-term guidance have driven the stock higher. Despite this rebound, the stock’s valuation remains reasonable, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15.9. Even after the dividend reduction, it offers a respectable forward yield of 3.1%, making it an attractive option for investors seeking a mix of growth and income