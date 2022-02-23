Home » Investing » Ripple Lawsuit: Victory Within Sight!

Ripple Lawsuit: Victory Within Sight!

Recently, a lawyer opined that Ripple Labs, maker of the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) cryptocurrency, has a lot of merit in its legal case.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Ripple Labs’s SEC lawsuit is looking likely to end with victory for the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) developer. After a number of procedural wins and sympathetic opinions from lawyers, it appears that the crypto company will emerge victorious. It’s no guarantee, but it is a very real possibility. Recently, news broke that an influential capital markets attorney sympathized with Ripple’s due process arguments. That’s a major development that could influence public perception of Ripple’s legal battle. It also bodes well for the trial itself.

In this article, I will explore several solid reasons for believing that Ripple will emerge victorious in its SEC lawsuit, drawing on newly released legal commentary from attorney Joseph Hall.

Procedural wins

The most obvious sign that Ripple will win its lawsuit is the series of small wins it has racked up. Among other things, Ripple has succeeded in

  • Forcing the SEC to hand over documents;
  • Forcing previously classified documents to be unsealed; and
  • Getting a deposition of a Judge who agreed that Ethereum isn’t a security.

All of these little procedural wins help lend credence to the notion that Ripple will eventually score a big legal victory. The more documents Ripple can force the SEC to hand over, the more material it has to build its case. The more witnesses (e.g., the pro-Ethereum judge) it can bring, the more information the court will hear that is favourable to Ripple. Over time, these little advantages can add up to a big edge in the case as a whole.

Lawyer sympathizes with Ripple

Another reason to believe that Ripple will prevail in its SEC lawsuit is that lawyer Jospeh Hall, who specializes in these things, recently said that he believed Ripple’s case has merit. Hall is a partner at the prestigious firm Davis Polk, whose practice focuses on capital markets — exactly the subject matter that Ripple’s case revolves around. For such a person to sympathize with Ripple is fortuitous for the company, as it indicates that a leading expert believes the company is right. In a recent podcast, Hall said the following:

“I’m not sure what the SEC is planning on proving through the XRP litigation either … I continue to be perplexed why the SEC decided to bring that case … Their entire regulatory project could be basically shut down they lose all their merits here, and I think there’s a pretty good chance that they will lose all the merits.”

Jospeh Hall, Davis Polk attorney.

Essentially, Hall thinks that the SEC’s case is so without merit that it shouldn’t have even been brought! That’s definitely a positive sign for Ripple. Although Hall is not himself involved in the case, lawyers tend to have a lot of experience dealing with judges in their practice areas and familiarity with how they think. So, if Hall thinks this way, there’s a good chance that the judge does, too.

What does this mean for XRP investors?

A win by Ripple over the SEC would be indisputably bullish for XRP holders. Were the SEC to win, XRP would be considered a security and would be subject to all kinds of regulations it is not currently subject to. These regulations may make it not worthwhile for Ripple to continue working on XRP. At minimum, Ripple would have to pay out enormous sums to plaintiffs, which would threaten its organization. If it wins, none of these costs would be part of the conversation, and XRP will continue to enjoy the continued support of Ripple Labs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Recovery: 2 Crypto Assets to Buy Before They Become Too Expensive

| Adam Othman

The crypto market is currently going through a recovery phase, led by the big two (Bitcoin and Ethereum), which have grown …

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: Can Anything Stop the Crash?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has spent much of this year in a pronounced crash. As of this writing, it was down 22% …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: How Long Will the Dip Last?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) price has been stuck in a range since last year. At the time of writing, it’s trading slightly …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar This Year

| Chris MacDonald

This year has certainly been a difficult one to assess for crypto investors. Various high-flying tokens with strong growth catalysts …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Cryptocurrency: Better Than Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been trending downward in 2022. As of this writing, it is down 22% for the year, with …

Read more »

Technology
Cryptocurrency

Will Ethereum Underperform Bitcoin All Year?

| Daniel Da Costa

After two strong years for the cryptocurrency industry, where its value grew several times over, the start of 2022 hasn’t …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Forget Ripple (XRP): Buy These 2 Top Crypto Stocks Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) is continuing to trade on a negative note lately. After the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Trading: Risk Awaits. Proceed With Caution!

| Andrew Button

If you’ve been on social media at all lately, you’ve probably read a bit about cryptocurrency, and the money people …

Read more »