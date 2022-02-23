Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Slowing Growth Hits Shopify Stock Hard

Slowing Growth Hits Shopify Stock Hard

Here’s why investors in Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock may want to take the longer view of this high-growth stock.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a company that many believe is central to the idea of the decentralization of retail. By allowing small- and medium-sized businesses to join in on the shift to online retail, Shopify has democratized, in some ways, how the e-commerce market has evolved. For investors in Shopify stock, this has meant years of surging valuation multiples.

However, recent macro issues related to surging inflation, the potential for rising interest rates as well as Russia-Ukraine tensions have put hyper-growth stocks on a decline.

Will this continue? Or is now the time to buy the dip? Let’s discuss some of the factors investors should be aware of when it comes to Shopify.

Biggest plunge ever for Shopify stock

Along with other high-growth stocks that have seen massive dips, Shopify stock recently recorded its largest single-day plunge on record. This stock saw a 17% single-day decline, following the company’s recent earnings.

This decline was driven by a weaker-than-expected outlook provided for 2022, as inflation impacts consumer spending behaviour. Additionally, a return to brick-and-mortar retailers is bearish for e-commerce companies like Shopify that benefit directly from higher transaction volumes.

Indeed, it appears inflationary pressures are likely to directly impact Shopify stock, at least in the near term. However, those taking a longer-term view of the structural catalysts underpinning Shopify may like where this company is positioned.

Analysts slash target prices

This dimmer outlook has directly impacted Shopify’s price but also its outlook among analysts. The company’s average stock price was cut to its lowest level in a year, as analysts sought to get ahead of the seemingly inevitable price action with Shopify stock.

That said, taking a broader view of Shopify stock, it appears analysts remain relatively bullish on this company. Shopify is still rated a moderate buy, with most analysts still recommending this stock as attractive right now.

Perhaps that’s because Shopify’s valuation multiples have come down so drastically. Once a stock that traded around 70 times sales, Shopify stock now fetches a valuation of only 29-times earnings. That’s a big difference, and one that seems to suggest Shopify’s valuation could be sustainable from here.

Bottom line

Overall, Shopify’s recent numbers weren’t all that bad. Revenues rose more than 40%, and the company did produce a meaningful profit beat. However, slowing growth expectations are the biggest concern on the minds of many investors.

While growth may slow, I think Shopify remains a growth stock that’s about as strong as its ever been. This company’s long-term prospects are bright, and I remain bullish.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued and Discounted Stocks to Buy Before March

| Adam Othman

At any given time, there is a healthy number of discounted stocks on the market. Even if you discard sector-wide …

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Beat the Market

| Sneha Nahata

The selling in high-growth tech stocks continues in 2022, with top companies losing a substantial portion of value from their …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify: Was the Sell-Off Overblown?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) underwent a brutal sell-off last week. After releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings, it fell 18% …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the concerns over rising geopolitical tension, equity markets have turned volatile over the last few weeks. However, initial sanctions …

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy During the Tech Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent tech sector selloff has made investors worried. While several popular tech stocks yielded outstanding returns in 2020 and …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks continued to fall for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, as the market reopened after a long Family …

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Stock Below $29?

| Puja Tayal

The year 2022 started on a gloomy note for the stock market as the global economy made efforts to return …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks Available at Significant Discounts

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The equity markets have become more volatile amid the continuing tension between Russia and Ukraine. In addition, with inflation at …

Read more »