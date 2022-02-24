Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Today

Stocks for Beginners: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Today

These two TSX stocks are must-buys in any new Canadian investor’s portfolio.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

After a year full of gains, the Canadian stock market has had a rough start to the year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index returned more than 20% in 2021. But in 2022, returns are just about flat. On top of that, volatility has been off the charts since the beginning of the year.

On the surface, it may not seem like the wisest time to be investing in TSX stocks. With all the uncertainty surrounding the country’s reopening and potential interest rate hikes, it’s not surprising to see all the volatility in the market today. But if you’ve got a long-term time horizon, now is an excellent time to invest in TSX stocks.

The beauty of investing for the long term is that you don’t need to be overly concerned with how the market is acting on a day-to-day basis. Even better, you can take advantage of the market’s current condition by picking up shares of top stocks trading at discounted prices.

Here are two TSX stocks that are perfect for anyone that’s new to investing. Both companies have a strong history of delivering market-beating gains and are also trading at discounts right now.   

TSX stock #1: Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is as close to an index fund as you’ll find on the TSX. The asset management company has investments spread across the globe, spanning a range of different industries.

Diversification is important in any investor’s portfolio, especially for new investors. It takes time to build a well-diversified portfolio of individual stocks. That’s why Brookfield Asset Management is a perfect place to start. The TSX stock can provide a new portfolio with instant diversification.

Brookfield Asset Management may be as diversified as an index fund, but it’s performed more as a growth stock in recent years. Shares are up a market-crushing 115% over the past five years compared to the Canadian market’s return of just 35%.

Like many other top TSX stocks, Brookfield Asset Management is trading at a discount right now. Shares are down more than 10% from 52-week highs set in late 2021.

Regardless of the condition of the market, Brookfield Asset Management is a solid buy. And once you add in the current discount, now is an excellent time to start a position in this TSX stock.

TSX stock #2: Constellation Software

After adding a dependable and well-diversified company to your portfolio, you may be looking to add a more high-risk growth stock. The TSX certainly has no shortage of high-priced tech companies but my next recommendation is not one of them.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has quietly been one of the top-performing companies on the TSX since it went public close to 20 years ago. Growth has slowed in recent years, but the tech company has still continued to largely outperform the market’s returns. 

Shares of Constellation Software are up more than 200% over the past five years.  

Considering the growth that Constellation Software continues to deliver, shares are still very reasonably priced. The stock price may be trading close to $2,000 a share, but investors shouldn’t be too concerned with that price. 

More importantly, the tech stock is valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30. Compared to other high-growth tech stocks, many of which are unprofitable, Constellation Software is trading at a bargain valuation. On top of that, shares are currently trading more than 10% below all-time highs.

Once your portfolio is well diversified, and you’re looking to add some growth, Constellation Software is a fantastic choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When the Market Bottoms

| Robin Brown

While the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down only 1% this year, it has been much uglier for many Canadian stocks. …

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Stock Investing Do’s and Don’ts

| Kay Ng

Are you just starting investing? If so, here are some concepts to give you some general ideas about this fun …

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investing: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Today

| Daniel Da Costa

When you decide to buy high-quality Canadian growth stocks in your TFSA, there are a tonne of benefits. Growth stocks …

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Long-Term Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

Growth stocks are an essential part of your portfolio, but you don’t want to focus solely on growth stocks with …

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Air Canada Stock: This Airline Is Much Cheaper

| Daniel Da Costa

Throughout the pandemic, airline stocks have been impacted significantly, and understandably so. But while much of the focus among Canadian …

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

No Take-Off Yet: Air Canada (TSX:AC) Posts 8 Consecutive Quarterly Losses

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The comeback of Canada’s most dominant airline was highly anticipated when the federal government eased travel restrictions and extended financial …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 1 Stock I’d Buy in a Market Correction

| Joey Frenette

It’s official. The stock market (the S&P 500) officially fell into a correction (that’s a 10% drop from peak to …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners: The 2 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

There are thousands of stocks to choose to invest in on the stock market. Similar to shopping at the grocery, …

Read more »