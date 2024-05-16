Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

Looking for dividends? I wouldn’t count on Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) forever. But there’s another that’s been a proven winner.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

For decades now, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has been seen as the be-all and end-all when it comes to dividend stocks. Enbridge has long boasted that it will continue to increase its dividend on average at about 7% each year. And that is certainly attractive to Canadian investors who continue to seek out dividend stocks.

However, what about returns? In this case, Enbridge stock has been less than exemplary. And that situation could only worsen.

Stagnating share price

There are a number of reasons as to why the share price of Enbridge stock has continued to remain stagnant over the last few years. Really, since 2018. Enbridge relies on oil pipelines for a significant chunk of its revenue. When oil prices go down, demand for pipeline transport weakens, impacting Enbridge’s profitability and potentially hindering stock price growth.

Then, after a surge in 2021–2022 due to the pandemic recovery and energy crisis, Enbridge’s stock, along with other oil-related stocks, experienced a correction. This price decline is a natural reaction after a significant price increase.

Furthermore, there is a long-term issue to consider. The broader market trend suggests a potential long-term decline in oil demand due to the increasing focus on renewable energy sources. This could be affecting investor sentiment towards Enbridge, a company heavily reliant on oil transportation. So while investors are continuing to get steady income from a dividend yield currently at 7.08%, it simply isn’t backed up by performance.

In fact, Enbridge stock currently holds a dividend payout ratio at 135%. Therefore, it’s using up reserves to pay out these promised dividends. All while continuing to tackle debt. So long term, it simply isn’t a dividend stock I’d consider.

There is another, however

While Enbridge stock is often discussed as a dividend giant, there’s another that offers long-term growth in returns, as well as dividends. And it’s far more secure. That would be Dividend King Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU).

CU stock was the first Dividend King on the TSX today, meaning it has increased its dividend for the last 50 consecutive years. And it looks far more secure given its exposure to the utilities sector. In fact, it should outperform Enbridge stock, just as it has in the past. 

Canadian Utilities is diversified across utilities (electricity and natural gas) and infrastructure (renewables, storage). This reduces reliance on volatile oil prices compared to Enbridge. What’s more, it has seen more growth, in part from its exposure and involvement with renewable energy.

Bottom line

Overall, CU stock seems like a strong long-term option given its exposure to a diverse set of energy options. This diversification has led to long-term contracts creating solid and stable cash flows. Yet shares are down, as higher interest rates and inflation have put pressure on the company.

When interest rates come down, however, CU stock is due to climb back up once more. That’s what comes from a company which powers everything essential to our daily lives.

So with a dividend yield at 5.69%, and shares offering a great deal, CU stock looks like a far better buy on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) is already up 36% since its record quarterly report. But more growth is certainly on the…

Read more »

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued Canadian stocks such as Secure Energy should be part of your shopping list in May 2024.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock has stalled in the last five years, but strong and growing demand should make 2024 a solid year.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is it Still Prudent to Invest in Enbridge Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Enbridge’s reliable dividends, its strong financials and growth prospects still make it a great stock to hold for the…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Up by 34%: Is Algonquin Stock a Good Investment in May 2024?

| Adam Othman

With its debt load being a problem, does Algonquin stock warrant a place in your self-directed portfolio? Here is what…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Energy Stocks

The Future Giants: 3 Emerging Stocks With Incredible (and Proven) Growth Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three growth stocks are sound investment prospects and future giants for their visible growth potential.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Enbridge Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you invested in Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here's a case for prospective and existing investors looking to buy, sell, or hold…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Cameco Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium prices are booming, and so is Cameco stock (TSX:CCO). But investors should consider this if they think they missed…

Read more »