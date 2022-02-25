Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Double Your Money

2 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Other than Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock, here are two other TSX tech stocks that could double your money!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The tech stock crash has many investors running for the hills. Although the near- to medium-term uncertainties have heightened due to rising interest rates, tech stocks are still one of the best places to invest for long-term growth. Investors just need to have a long-term investing mindset and manage their risks, so they can stay invested.

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock and Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) are two TSX tech stocks that could potentially double your money!

Nuvei stock

Unlike many other tech stocks, Nuvei stock is actually profitable. So far, it has reported results for the first nine months of 2021:

  • Total volume climbed 119% to US$64.1 billion with e-commerce representing 83% of total volume.
  • Revenue rose 96% to US$183.9 million.
  • Adjusted net income jumped to US$62.3 million compared to US$16.5 million in the comparable period in 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings per share were US$0.42 versus US$0.17 a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% to US$80.9 million, equating to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%.
  • It had a cash balance of US$288.7 million at September 30, 2021.

Here’s a fair comment on Nuvei stock from earlier this year:

“Nuvei stock has seen some good momentum in shares and profitability. The stock is trading at historically low multiples. Currently, it trades at 11 times sales. The company is profitable, which makes it less risky than other tech stocks.”

5i Research

Nuvei management’s latest guidance is as follows: medium-term +30% annual growth for total volume and +30% annual growth for revenue. Furthermore, it has a long-term target of a +50% adjusted EBITDA margin.

According to Yahoo Finance, the current 12-month analyst consensus target, across eight analysts, of US$112 represents upside potential of 118% over the near term.

Another cheap tech stock that could double your money

Like many other tech stocks, Dye & Durham stock has been battered lately. To be specific, it’s down 34% in the last 12 months, underperforming the Canadian tech sector using iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF as a proxy.

DND Total Return Level Chart

DND and XIT Total Return Level data by YCharts

The tech company just reported its fiscal second-quarter results earlier this month:

  • Revenue growth of 225% to $109.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA growth of 267% to $62.6 million.

Dye & Durham’s growth was primarily driven by the realization of revenue synergies from its acquisitions. This suggests that its growth is higher risk and could be bumpy because of its M&A growth strategy. Its recent acquisitions in December 2021 include buying Link for $3.2 billion and TELUS’s Financial Solutions Business for $500 million.

These are large transactions to digest seeing as Dye & Durham’s total assets are about $2.9 billion. However, if it’s successful in the acquisitions and integrations, the tech stock can turn out to be super rewarding for investors who buy today. The current 12-month analyst consensus target, across five analysts, of $60.80 represents upside potential of 108% over the near term.

Dye and Durham is funding the Link acquisition with debt financing that’s about 74% of the $3.2 billion and the remaining 26% with equity financing (at least 87% in preferred shares and less than 13% in common stock at $53 per share). The preferred shares can be converted to common shares. In the first five years, the preferred shares will accrue interest at 6.5% per year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Nuvei Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

investment research
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Can Deliver Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was in deep red in the early hours of yesterday’s trading, bounced back strongly to …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Tech Stocks

Global Stock Markets Closer to a Crash: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Cheap

| Puja Tayal

The world’s worst fears materialized when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-blown Ukraine invasion on February 24. In the first …

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Monster Growth Stocks to Buy During Market Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are continuing to tumble this year amid factors like surging inflation, speculations about tighter monetary policy, and emerging …

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000 to Invest? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Due to the recent selling in equities, there are plenty of high-quality investment opportunities in the market. For context, several …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

1 Absurdly Undervalued Growth Stock TSX Investors Can Buy Today!

| Aditya Raghunath

The steep decline in growth stocks over the last few months has allowed investors an opportunity to buy companies at …

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Tech Stocks

3 Ways Canadians Can Reduce Their Tax Bill in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Most Canadians will have to file their taxes for 2021 by May 2, this year. While Canada is one of …

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth, TSX Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market may be flat on the year, but many top companies are trading well below all-time highs. …

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

The Market Continues to Fall: 3 Growth Stocks You Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

As I write this article, the market continues to fall. Year to date, the S&P 500 has fallen nearly 11%. …

Read more »