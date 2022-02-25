Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

Here’s why these three dividend stocks deserve to be put on every long-term investors’ watch list in this period of uncertainty.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

With high-flying growth stocks making most of the noise in the markets, dividend stocks have generally taken a back seat. However, as four-decade-high inflation continues to unfold amid still historically low interest rates, a steady and growing stream of dividends is one way risk-averse investors can sleep at night.

Accordingly, for those looking to manage this uncertainty, here are three excellent dividend stocks to choose from right now.

Top dividend stocks: Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) operates as a diversified utility organization. The company engages in operating a portfolio of non-regulated and regulated distribution transmission and generation utility assets. 

Just last month, Algonquin completed the acquisition of the New York American Water Company. The purchase took place via Liberty Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Algonquin. This final price for this acquisition was $608 million, with Algonquin getting some world-class water utility assets in return.

This deal further diversifies Algonquin’s portfolio — a key reason I remain bullish on this stock. For investors looking for a stable, diversified, and growing dividend stock, Algonquin is a great choice right now.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is another highly diversified leader in the regulated gas and electric utility industry. This company recently released its Q4 2021 and annual financial results, to investor enthusiasm.

That’s because Fortis continues to show steady growth and meaningful progress on the company’s long-term goals. Fortis executed a $3.6 billion capital program to reinvest in its cash flow-generating capabilities. Indeed, those bullish on Fortis often look at this stock as a dividend-growth play. Over nearly five decades, Fortis has not missed a year of dividend hikes. This reinvestment provides a solid platform for growth, driving future dividend hikes.

For the full year 2021, Fortis posted net earnings of $1.2 billion, or $2.61 per common share, attributable to common equity shareholders. These numbers were relatively flat on a year-over-year basis. However, many expect the company’s investments to pay off over the long term.

Restaurant Brands

Another company that recently reported earnings is Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR). This company’s strong outperformance beat most analyst estimates, driven by strong same-store sales growth among key franchises like Burger King.

Restaurant Brands is an interesting company to look at in that most investors don’t view this fast-food player as a dividend stock. However, with a bond-like yield of 3.8%, I think this is a company that’s certainly one dividend investors should look at.

Restaurant Brands is a company with great growth prospects and world-class banners. Over time, the company’s fundamental base should provide a great mix of growth and income to investors willing to hold steady.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Hold for a Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of investments can be tough. The market is volatile, more so now than in recent memory. …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Double Your TFSA

| Vishesh Raisinghani

In 2022, more contribution room for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has opened up. You can invest another $6,000 in …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Adam Othman

Dividend investing is a gift that keeps on giving, provided that you invest in the right income-generating assets in your portfolio. …

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

| Nicholas Dobroruka

We’re two months into the year, and the S&P/TSX Composite Index is at just about the same place that it …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks to Buy: 3 Royalty Stocks for Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re looking to boost your passive income, some of the best dividend stocks to buy are royalty stocks. Companies …

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2022

| Robin Brown

The recent market selloff in TSX stocks is creating some fantastic buying opportunities for patient, long-term investors. By investors, I …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

The recent market dip is giving investors a chance to buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices. Bank of …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Earn Stable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Despite the volatility in the stock market, there are plenty of opportunities for investors to generate a worry-free passive income. …

Read more »