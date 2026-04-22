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How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

At 55, the average TFSA balance may be only about $38,334, but unused room shows many Canadians still have time to catch up.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Most 55-year-olds still have plenty of TFSA room left, so consistent contributions can meaningfully boost retirement savings.
  • A balanced approach can reduce stress near retirement, and VBAL offers a simple 60/40 mix in one ETF.
  • VBAL’s low fee and diversified holdings make it a practical “set-and-forget” TFSA core, not a flashy bet.
10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio

By age 55, Canadians in the 55-59 bracket had an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) fair market value of about $38,334, according to the latest Canada Revenue Agency statistics based on the 2023 contribution year. That’s not nothing, but on its own, it likely won’t carry a full retirement. The more encouraging number is the unused room: that same age group had an average unused TFSA room of about $52,532, which means many Canadians still have a lot of catching up they can do.

woman looks ahead of her over water

Source: Getty Images

Catching up

The good news is that 55 isn’t too late. In fact, it can be a smart time to get more serious, because retirement finally starts to feel real. If you still have contribution room, adding money steadily over the next 10 years can make a bigger difference than many investors think. Even a few strong years of disciplined investing inside a TFSA can boost tax-free income later on, especially when you stop letting cash sit idle.

The next step is choosing an investment that matches the job. At 55, most investors want growth, but they also want fewer sleepless nights. That usually means leaning away from all-stock portfolios and towards something balanced. A portfolio with both equities and bonds can still grow, while giving you some cushion when markets get messy. That balance matters more when retirement is close enough to see on the calendar.

Consider VBAL

That’s where Vanguard Balanced ETF (TSX:VBAL) fits nicely. It gives investors a one-ticket portfolio with roughly 60% in stocks and 40% in fixed income, all wrapped into a single TSX-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF). For someone who wants to keep building wealth without constantly tinkering, that simplicity is a real strength. You get broad exposure to Canadian, U.S., and international equities, plus a big bond sleeve that can help smooth the ride.

Vanguard’s one-year return is now at about 8% as of writing. Over the last year, Vanguard also cut the ETF’s management fee to 0.17% from 0.22%. Furthermore, VBAL held total net assets of nearly $4.9 billion at writing. Its underlying equity sleeve traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 21 at writing, while the bond sleeve offered an effective yield to maturity of 3.43%.

The future outlook also looks fairly reasonable for a balanced fund like this. Vanguard’s 2026 outlook for Canada projects core inflation near 2.3% by the end of the year, and its broader market outlook says fixed income should remain attractive in a world where interest rates stay above inflation. Vanguard has also argued that a 40/60 portfolio could produce returns similar to a 60/40 mix over the next decade, but with less risk. That doesn’t guarantee smooth sailing, but it does support the case for a fund like VBAL for investors who want to grow their TFSA without going overboard.

Bottom line

So, how much do Canadians typically have in a TFSA by age 55? The average says around $38,334, and for most people, that’s probably not enough by itself. But it’s also not game over. In fact, if you put that towards VBAL for 15 years, here’s what that could look like with dividends reinvested with shares rising by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, as it’s done over the last five years, and dividends by 14%.

YearStarting sharesShare priceDividends receivedNew shares boughtEstimated value
11,039$39.92$2,202.6856$43,719.21
21,095$43.24$2,653.4961$50,005.48
31,156$46.83$3,202.0668$57,361.39
41,224$50.73$3,915.5676$65,993.34
51,300$54.94$4,782.1984$76,098.46
61,384$59.51$5,856.2592$87,970.29
71,476$64.45$7,166.27101$101,950.37
81,577$69.81$8,773.91110$118,432.24
91,687$75.61$10,742.09121$137,871.51
101,808$81.89$13,147.39132$160,796.84
111,940$88.70$16,096.27145$187,823.86
122,085$96.07$19,711.69158$219,671.83
132,243$104.05$24,139.48173$257,183.99
142,416$112.70$29,555.94189$301,352.83
152,605$122.06$36,177.88206$353,348.35

If you still have room, still have a few working years ahead, and want a simple way to keep building retirement savings, VBAL looks like a strong fit. It won’t make your TFSA exciting, but it could make it a lot more useful, and by retirement, that’s usually the smarter goal.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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