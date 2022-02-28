Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and Forget About

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and Forget About

Here’s why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) are two top growth stocks to consider in this environment right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

This past decade has been an incredible time to invest in growth stocks. With companies focused on driving stable growth and impressive near-term results pushed aside in favour of those with more speculative, long-term upside, these stocks have done incredibly well.

However, given the recent macroeconomic environment, this view toward growth is changing. Higher interest rates are needed to quell inflation, and that’s not good for growth.

However, there remain a number of high-quality growth stocks that are still worth a buy in this environment. Here’s my take on why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) should be on this list.

Top growth stocks: Spin Master

Spin Master is a top children’s entertainment company that has surged in value, approximately quadrupling from its pandemic lows. Now trading at pre-pandemic levels, this is one of the growth stocks I think is reasonably valued in this environment.

The company’s focus on providing not only innovative toys but digital games and other products for children is enticing. This company has a range of high-quality brands, which Spin Master leverages via licensing deals as well.

This business model is very high margin and is growing impressively. Notably, much of this growth comes from the company’s digital gaming segment, which is anchored by the Sago Mini® and Toca Boca® brands. Spin Master distributes its products in over 100 nations.

This year, Spin Master is projected to unveil its latest offerings for the Christmas season. This period of time is certainly an exciting one for investors, as Spin Master targets market share growth via its product releases.

Analyst price targets have been moving higher on this stock of late. Analysts at TD and Royal Bank both increased their price targets and placed a buy rating on this stock. I tend to agree with this view and look at Spin Master as a great long-term holding right now.

Shopify

Tech darling Shopify has grown to become a heavyweight on the Toronto Stock Exchange — so much so that the TSX feels the implication of Shopify’s stock price moves. This heavily weighted stock has grown into its position in the Canadian stock market and is a company many investors have had their eye on for some time.

Of course, like other high-growth stocks, Shopify has not performed well of late. However, those taking a very long-term view of this growth gem may like how this e-commerce company is positioned. As a leader in providing technology solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses to set up online shops, Shopify’s platform has become ever more important in this day and age.

Accordingly, investors who believe in the strength of the e-commerce secular growth trend may like Shopify at these levels. Currently, Shopify is down more than 60% from its peak. Indeed, this company could be the top growth stock at these prices for investors to consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify and Spin Master Corp.

More on Tech Stocks

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Want to Be a Millionaire? These 3 Stocks Could Help You Get There

| Jed Lloren

Becoming a millionaire is a goal that many young investors strive for. However, achieving that goal isn’t very easy. It …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

Sitting on Extra Cash? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

While the stock market is under pressure for various reasons, including inflation, uncertainty around interest rate hikes, and the Russia-Ukraine …

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Fell 30% in February

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Canadian tech giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) fell by 30% in February 2022 and are currently trading 60% below all-time …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fell 6% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is a Montreal-based point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider. Shares of this tech stock have dropped 6% week …

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Drop Shopify (TSX:SHOP) but Pick Up 1 Cybersecurity Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s tech superstar is having a bad year following a so-so performance in 2021. On February 23, 2022, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) …

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Down 48.51% in 2022: Buy it Now?

| Adam Othman

To say that Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has had a less-than-ideal start to 2022 would be an understatement. The broad tech …

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid

| Adam Othman

The TSX is currently seeing the opposite of early post-pandemic days. Between May and October, the tech sector actually rose …

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks: My Love and Hate Relationship With Them

| Kay Ng

If you don’t know by now, some pundits have been saying for weeks that there has been a rotation out …

Read more »