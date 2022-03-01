Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 2 Top Gold Miners to Back Up the Truck on

2 Top Gold Miners to Back Up the Truck on

Here’s why Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to buy right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Gold bars

Image source: Getty Images

Among the sectors seeing red-hot momentum play out right now is gold. Gold-related stocks such as gold miners are once again outperforming, as the price of gold surges. This price surge certainly makes sense, given the geopolitical environment we’re now in.

Of course, there are fundamental reasons why gold miners look attractive right now, besides the rising price of gold. Most gold miners are undervalued, relative to their historical levels. However, with gold prices surging above US$1,900 per ounce, there’s a lot to like about these companies’ future prospects for profitability.

Here are two top Canadian gold miners I’ve got on my radar right now.

Top gold miners: Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) is one of the largest and highest-quality gold miners in the market. This company’s been making some recent headlines, most notably for its recent acquisition of Kirkland Lake Gold. With this merger officially having completed, Agnico Eagle now stands as one of the largest gold producers globally, with a nice mix of mining operations in friendly jurisdictions around the globe.

In addition to Agnico’s impressive pipeline of growth projects, the company’s balance sheet appears very strong. This acquisition was carried out at a reasonable valuation for both parties. Accordingly, Agnico did not lever up incredibly to complete this deal. Indeed, there’s a lot to like about how this gold miner is structured moving forward.

From an earnings perspective, there’s also a lot to look forward to for Agnico Eagle. The company is forecasted to hit US$6.1 billion in revenue this year, which would be a 61% improvement year over year. Those are some tech-like growth numbers investors can look forward to.

If the price of gold continues to rise, these estimates are likely low. Accordingly, Agnico is a top pick of mine for investors looking for top gold miner options today.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) is another great option for investors. This Canada-based gold miner is engaged in the exploration and development of a number of mineral deposits, which are also located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company’s main project involves a 60% interest in the Greenstone mine in Ontario.

Over the past six months, Equinox stock has performed well. That’s partly due to the company’s record production numbers in Q4 of last year, with more than 210,000 ounces of gold mined. Looking forward, expectations are for Equinox to continue to increase production.

Last year, total production came in at just above 600,000 ounces. Many investors are hopeful this company can achieve one million ounces of gold produced every year. At US$2,000 per ounce (where we appear to be headed), that’s US$2 billion in revenue for a company that’s valued at only US$2.2 billion today.

Overall, both Agnico and Equinox have favourable fundamentals and cheap valuations. These companies are certainly top gold miners all investors should consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

consider the options
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks vs. Bitcoin: Which Is the Better Buy in March?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

In late 2021, I’d suggested that investors should avoid Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and its peers and look to gold stocks. The …

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Go for Gold, Not Oil, for Safe-Haven Buying and High Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil and gold prices retreated going into weekend after surging to their highest due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Crude price …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock Is up by 24.02%: Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stock is trading for $29.53 per share at writing, reflecting 24.02% year-to-date gains on the stock market. …

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Gold Stocks to Buy as Volatility Increases

| Daniel Da Costa

Anytime risk and uncertainty in markets heat up, investors look to lower-risk assets to help protect their capital. Therefore, in …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Massive Buyback Boosts This Top Canadian Gold Miner

| Chris MacDonald

Gold has long been considered a safe haven during market turmoil. With uncertainty gripping the markets of late, many investors …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy to Combat Inflation

| Andrew Walker

Investors are searching for top Canadian commodity stocks to help protect their savings from the impacts of higher inflation. Nutrien …

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Metals and Mining Stocks

Market Turmoil: Where to Invest Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Not since the Cold War days has there been a militarization of Europe the like of what we’ve seen in …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From the Russia-Ukraine War

| Puja Tayal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a correction in February as Russia-Ukraine concerns impacted global markets. Although Russia, Europe, and the U.S. keep …

Read more »