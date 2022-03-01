Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

Despite the volatile environment, these three Canadian stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:
tech and analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices have increased to over $100/barrel. Investors are concerned that the rising oil prices could further drive inflation higher, thus leading to volatility in the market. Given the uncertain outlook, I expect the following three Canadian stocks to outperform this year.

goeasy

Amid the weakness in growth stocks, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has lost over 16% of its stock value this year. The correction offers an excellent buying opportunity. With the increase in economic activities amid the expansion of restrictions, loan originations could increase, benefiting the company. Meanwhile, goeasy is also strengthening its digital channels, increasing its penetration, and expanding its geographical presence, which could boost its growth in the coming quarters.

Further, the acquisition of LendCare has added new business segments and diversified its risk profile. So, goeasy’s growth prospects look healthy. Notably, the company still trades on an attractive forward price-to-earnings multiple of 12.6. It has also been rewarding its shareholders by raising dividends consistently. Over the last seven years, it has hiked its dividends at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34%.

Meanwhile, analysts look bullish on the stock. Out of the eight analysts covering the stock, seven have issued a ‘buy’ rating. Their consensus price target represents an upside potential of over 40%. So, I believe goeasy to be an excellent addition to a growth portfolio

Suncor Energy

Amid the concerns over supply disruption during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil prices are trading close to seven-year highs. Higher prices could benefit oil-producing companies, such as Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Amid the rising oil prices, the company’s stock price has increased by an impressive 88.6% since the beginning of 2021. However, I believe the rally is not over yet, given its growth potential and attractive valuation.

Suncor Energy expects its production in 2022 to increase by 5%, while its refinery utilization rate could also increase amid the growing demand for petroleum products. In addition, its cost-cutting initiatives, lower debt, and share repurchase program could also contribute to its financial growth in the coming quarters. Despite the recent surge, the company currently trades at an attractive forward price-to-earnings multiple of 8.1.It also pays quarterly dividends, with its forward yield is attractive at 4.33%.

Meanwhile, analysts are also optimistic about Suncor Energy. Of 22 analysts, 14 have given a ‘buy’ rating, while eight have issued a ‘hold’ rating. Their consensus price target represents an upside potential of around 15%.

Cargojet

My final pick is Cargojet (TSX:CJT), which is trading 10% higher for this year. Meanwhile, I expect the upward momentum to continue. The growth in e-commerce and easing of restrictions could boost demand for the company’s services in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its fleet and adding new routes to meet the rising demand.

Its long-term contracts and unique overnight delivery service to prominent Canadian cities give it an edge over its peers. So, its outlook looks healthy. Meanwhile, the company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26, with its forward yield standing at 0.6%.

Analysts are also bullish on Cargojet, with 11 of the 12 analysts covering the stock having issued a ‘buy’ rating. Their consensus price target represents an upside potential of over 30%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends CARGOJET INC. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

thinking
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy Stock: Why Is it Rising?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has been on the rise lately. Up 17% since the start of the year, it …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Energy ETFs Are Vulnerable to Dividend Cuts in case of Demand Shocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The energy sector is volatile but it’s a heavyweight on the TSX. If not for the sector’s continuing surge, Canada’s …

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Blow Past $100!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Crude oil prices surpassed $100 today as this oil cycle is quickly becoming one of the strongest in a long …

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

Ukraine Crisis: Protect Your Portfolio With These 2 Stocks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The world watches in horror, as Russia unleashes the biggest invasion of a European country since World War II. The …

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks That Are Still Cheap in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Oil prices are soaring! The WTI oil price is US$97 and change per barrel. The Brent oil price, which tends …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: Are You Late to the Party?

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks have been crushing it lately. Whether you’re looking at integrated energy companies like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) or pipelines …

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy Stock Price Soars 16% on 2021 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Baytex Energy’s (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) stock price has increased 16% since the release of the oil and gas company’s 2021 earnings last …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Stock market volatility soared on Monday. The TSX Composite Index ended the session with a minor 20-point gain at 21,126. …

Read more »