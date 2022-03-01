Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Shopify Stock Tanked 28% in February

Why Shopify Stock Tanked 28% in February

Shopify stock continued to fall by more than 25% for the second consecutive month in February.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Arrow descending on a graph

Image source: Getty Images.

What happened?

The shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continued to tumble for the third consecutive month in February. After starting the year on a bearish note by losing 29.6% of its value in January, SHOP stock extended its losses last month, as it slipped by 28.3% to $879.92 per share. With this, Shopify shares are now down by about 50% on a year-to-date basis.

So what?

Shopify released its December quarter financial results last month on February 16. The Canadian e-commerce services provider continued to post strong positive growth in its top as well as the bottom line.

In Q4, its merchant solutions revenue exceeded the US$1 billion mark for the first time as it jumped by 47% YoY (year over year). Similarly, its monthly recurring revenue as of December 31, 2021, crossed the US$100 million level for the first time with the help of a 23% YoY gain. Meanwhile, SHOP’s subscription solutions revenue also showed a decent 26% YoY increase to US$351.2 million In the fourth quarter. With all these positive growth aspects, Shopify’s total revenue rose by 41.1% to US$1.38 billion — slightly higher compared to analysts’ estimate of US$1.33 billion.

On the profitability side, its adjusted gross profit dollars so 37% gain to US$700.6 million in Q4 2021, and its adjusted operating margin stood at 9%. As a result, the company reported US$1.36 per share in adjusted earnings — nearly 10% stronger than analysts’ estimates of US$1.24 per share.

Despite all these positive factors, its Q4 results seemingly failed to impress investors, as they reacted negatively to its earnings event. After Shopify revealed its expectations of a drop in its revenue growth rate in 2022, several notable Street analysts cut their target price on its stock. Following this, SHOP stock tanked by 17.1% on February 16 — the day of its Q4 earnings event. The recent tech sector-wide selloff also continued to pressure Shopify stock in February.

Now what?

Shopify’s total revenue rose by about 57% YoY in 2021. As I mentioned above, the company now expects its 2022 revenue-growth rate to remain lower than 57%.

I was already expecting Shopify’s revenue growth rate to decline this year. A temporary and sudden jump in demand for e-commerce services during the COVID phase boosted its sales in the last couple of years. And it’s natural for its sales YoY growth to drop in the post-pandemic era. That’s why I don’t see Shopify’s 2022 revenue growth outlook as a bearish factor and a reason to sell its stock. Instead, I would pay more attention to the company’s future growth and expansion plans.

In its latest earnings report, Shopify highlighted that it’s accelerating hiring in sales and stepping up its marketing efforts internationally. These factors could help the company post stronger financial growth in the long term, which should help SHOP stock recover fast. Given these factors, I find its stock worth buying right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Dropped 17.1% in 1 Day

| Adam Othman

Reaching the top isn’t as difficult as staying at the top. This is as true for corporations as it is …

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Price: Where Can it Go From Here?

| Daniel Da Costa

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is undoubtedly one of the most popular stocks among Canadian investors. The price of Shopify stock grew at …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Discounted Tech Stocks: Should You buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Recent volatility has resulted in some stocks declining sharply. Chief among those are some highly discounted tech stocks. Here’s a …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy at a Cheap Price in March 2022

| Puja Tayal

The month of February brought the worst fears to reality. The world is in one of the biggest conflicts since …

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Tech Stocks in the Next Market Pullback?

| Puja Tayal

The world has changed for businesses. In 2020, the pandemic brought the world onto the cloud, driving tech stocks to …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Dropped 5.9% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Montreal-based company that provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America and around …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and Forget About

| Chris MacDonald

This past decade has been an incredible time to invest in growth stocks. With companies focused on driving stable growth …

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Want to Be a Millionaire? These 3 Stocks Could Help You Get There

| Jed Lloren

Becoming a millionaire is a goal that many young investors strive for. However, achieving that goal isn’t very easy. It …

Read more »