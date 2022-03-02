Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on in March 2022

3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on in March 2022

Here are three top growth stocks I think are worthy of consideration right now, despite the decidedly higher risk in the market today.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks always presents the risk of serious loss. Capital preservation is of utmost importance to most conservative investors. Accordingly, growth stocks can often present risks and rewards that are outside of many investors’ comfort zones.

Fair enough.

In this environment, it’s perhaps even more important to assess the risk/reward relationship on specific growth stocks. That’s because uncertainty is increasing, driven by geopolitical risk, interest rate risk, and inflation-related risks.

For those looking for top growth stocks to manage their way out of this situation, here are three great options.

Top growth stocks: Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a world-class global children’s entertainment company, operating in North America, Europe, and a range of other countries. Started as a toy company, Spin Master has transformed itself into a leader in a range of businesses.

This company has leveraged its in-house IP to create flourishing entertainment and digital games business segments. These businesses complement the company’s toy segment well and provide higher-margin growth and leverage for this company.

Over the long term, I think Spin Master’s ability to renew its IP pipeline and leverage its various business models will provide outsized returns. Accordingly, this is a growth stock to keep on the radar right now.

Open Text

Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) is a leading Canada-based software company with an impressive growth track record. This company has provided relatively consistent and steady growth, throughout the pandemic. As software adoption continues to pick up, Open Text stands to benefit from strong secular catalysts.

This company is also one of the few software firms that has chosen to pay a dividend. Additionally, Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 13% per year over the past nine years. This has resulted in a dividend yield for investors around 2%. That’s generally unheard of in this space.

Over time, I expect Open Text’s earnings growth to continue to provide for fundamental improvement, driving both stock price growth as well as dividend growth over time. For investors seeking a long-term growth stock to buy and hold, Open Text is a great choice.

Constellation Software

Finally, we have Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Constellation is a massive conglomerate of software companies acquired over decades of management. This company continues to acquire a range of vertical market software businesses and improve their fundamentals over time.

This business model has been extremely successful. Accordingly, it’s no surprise to see Constellation’s stock price chart represent the parabola every investor wants to see.

Whether this sort of compounding can continue indefinitely remains to be seen. However, Constellation’s ability to integrate smaller software companies into its portfolio does not seem to be limited. There are thousands of such opportunities waiting to be acquired.

All in all, any of these companies make great additions to a long-term investor’s growth portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spin Master Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and OPEN TEXT CORP.

More on Tech Stocks

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Holding in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Small caps are generally referred to stocks that are valued under $2 billion. These stocks are highly sought after by …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy for March 2022

| Adam Othman

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has reached soaring new heights year after year for some time now, with an impressive performance in …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in March

| Sneha Nahata

Now is the time to add several high-growth stocks to your portfolio to create a significant amount of wealth in …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fell by 19% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) continued to dive for the sixth month in a row in February, as it saw …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in March

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks have struggled so far this year. Many of the most popular growth stocks still trade more than 20% …

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

Why Maxar Technologies Stock Broke out Recently

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? Only a few weeks back, Maxar Technologies (TSX:MAXR)(NYSE:MAXR) stock was tumbling big. It fell to 52-week lows before …

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Tanked 28% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? The shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continued to tumble for the third consecutive month in February. After starting the …

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Dropped 17.1% in 1 Day

| Adam Othman

Reaching the top isn’t as difficult as staying at the top. This is as true for corporations as it is …

Read more »