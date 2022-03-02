Home » Investing » Help Ukraine by Buying These TSX Stocks

Help Ukraine by Buying These TSX Stocks

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues to weigh on the minds of Canadians, but these TSX stocks are doing something about it.

Canadians worried about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict have had a lot on their minds. Not only are you worried about the safety and security of those affected by the crisis, but there’s also your finances to consider. How can you look after your financial future and still have something set aside to help those in need?

Luckily, major Canadian companies continue to commit donations to Ukrainians in need. So, if you’re hoping to take money away from Russian companies profiting from war and putting it towards companies helping Ukraine, here are three TSX stocks to consider.

And don’t worry. Each of these TSX stocks continue to perform well, offering dividends to boot. That means you can see your income grow instead of shrink and use some returns to make a donation yourself.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) recently announced a donation of $250,000 to “support immediate humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada,” the company said in a statement. Royal Bank stock provided $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and $50,000 for mental health support for Canadian Ukrainians.

Royal Bank stock has had a great year or so among TSX stocks; therefore, Canadians will be pleased to see it’s giving back. Shares continue to trade at or near all-time highs, up 24% in the last year. Yet it remains of strong value, trading at 12.41 times earnings. Furthermore, you can benefit from the recent dividend boost and add a yield of 3.42% to your portfolio.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) also announced a major donation to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Through its independent registered charity, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, the company announced a $2 million commitment. This includes donating to the Canadian Red Cross, Save the Children Canada, and other charities. This commitment is in addition to the $500,000 in donations already made by TELUS stock and team members. Furthermore, TELUS stock waived all long-distance charges from Canada to Ukraine as well as roaming charges for those in Ukraine.

Again, TELUS stock has done well in the last year or so. The telecommunications company continues to expand internationally, and in the technology sector. Shares trade at 52-week highs, up 23% in the last year, and it trades at a fair 26.63 times earnings. And again, you get a solid dividend yield of 4.09% as of writing.

Great-West Lifeco

Finally, you can add Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) to your list of do-gooders, as the insurance company donated $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal as well. The hope is to help ground relief efforts in Ukraine. The donation came as a joint effort from Power Corporation of Canada and IGM Financial along with Great-West Lifeco.

Shares of Great-West stock have also done well in the last year, up 19% as of writing. However, shares dropped back a bit in the beginning of this year thanks to inflation and interest rates. Still, that means you get a deal on this strong stock, trading at 11.05 times earnings. Furthermore, you can add a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Foolish takeaway

All of these Canadian companies have done some good with their strength over the last year. Just because you want to invest your money doesn’t mean you can’t help. Add these TSX stocks and you could even take the dividends and donate to Ukraine. In fact, the Canadian government will match 100% of donations up to $10 million. Go get started!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns ROYAL BANK OF CANADA. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION.

