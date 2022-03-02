Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks Amid Intensifying Russia-Ukraine Crisis

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks Amid Intensifying Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Increased volatility across the commodity market, Russia-Ukraine crisis updates, and some major economic releases could lead to wild movement in TSX stocks today.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks turned negative again on Tuesday after consistently settling in the green territory for the previous three sessions. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.6%, or 122 points, yesterday to end the day at 21,005, as the Russia-Ukraine war updates continued to hurt investors’ sentiments.

Eyes on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Concerns that the ongoing geopolitical tensions could affect oil supply triggered a massive 11% jump in WTI crude oil futures prices on March 1, taking Canadian energy stocks higher. Similarly, mining sector shares inched up amid sharp gains in precious and base metals prices. However, massive losses in consumer cyclicals, healthcare, financials, and industrials sectors dragged the broader market down.

Top TSX movers and active stock

Shares of Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) plunged by about 8% on Wednesday to $86.74 per share. These massive losses came, as investors remain worried that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis could affect its Russian operations. Notably, the company has six manufacturing plants with about 2,500 employees in Russia. While Magna International said that its operations in Russia are currently running, fears that Western sanctions on Russia could affect its business continue to haunt investors. Including yesterday’s selloff, Magna International stock is now trading with more than 15% year-to-date losses.

Bombardier, ATS Automation, goeasy, and Lithium Americas were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they dived by at least 5% each.

A rally in metals prices helped the shares of Canadian miners like Endeavour Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, Pan American Silver, and IAMGOLD inch up by more than 9% each, making them the top gainers on the TSX benchmark.

Based on their daily trade volume, Great-West Lifeco, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, Enbridge, and Kinross Gold were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Wednesday morning, precious metals prices were falling after posting major gains yesterday. Increased volatility across the commodity market and Russia-Ukraine crisis updates could lead to wild movement in TSX stocks today. On the economic events front, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision, Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, the U.S. non-farm employment data, and crude oil stockpiles release could add to the market volatility.

Canadian companies like Laurentian Bank of Canada, Winpak, Freehold Royalties, and Descartes Systems are expected to release their latest quarterly results today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD., and Magna Int’l. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Energy Stocks

Is it Time to Take Profits in Energy Stocks?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The price of WTI crude shot above $100 this morning. Energy prices are climbing in response to the worsening Russia-Ukraine …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Pembina Stock Hits 52-Week High on Joint-Venture News

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) shares climbed to 52-week highs this week, as the company made several announcements to investors. First, Pembina …

Read more »

tech and analysis
Energy Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices have increased to over $100/barrel. Investors are concerned that the rising oil prices …

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy Stock: Why Is it Rising?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has been on the rise lately. Up 17% since the start of the year, it …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Energy ETFs Are Vulnerable to Dividend Cuts in case of Demand Shocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The energy sector is volatile but it’s a heavyweight on the TSX. If not for the sector’s continuing surge, Canada’s …

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Blow Past $100!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Crude oil prices surpassed $100 today as this oil cycle is quickly becoming one of the strongest in a long …

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

Ukraine Crisis: Protect Your Portfolio With These 2 Stocks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The world watches in horror, as Russia unleashes the biggest invasion of a European country since World War II. The …

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks That Are Still Cheap in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Oil prices are soaring! The WTI oil price is US$97 and change per barrel. The Brent oil price, which tends …

Read more »