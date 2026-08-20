Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » If Your GIC Is Maturing This Year, Don’t Wait to Build the Next Income Stream

If Your GIC Is Maturing This Year, Don’t Wait to Build the Next Income Stream

A maturing GIC can lock you into much lower future income, so long-term money may need a growing dividend instead.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • GICs are great for short-term needs, but renewing long-term retirement money at ~2.75% can shrink income over time.
  • Enbridge offers higher income and a long dividend-growth history, supported by largely contracted cash flows.
  • The trade-off is stock risk and leverage, so diversify and don’t treat one dividend as guaranteed.

Your maturing guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) may be preparing to hand you a pay cut disguised as paperwork. The principal is coming back exactly as promised, yet reinvesting it at today’s lower rates could leave the next income stream looking considerably less impressive.

The Bank of Canada reported that the typical posted rate among Canada’s six largest banks was 2.70% for a one-year GIC and 2.75% for a five-year GIC on August 12. At 2.75%, a $7,000 renewal would earn approximately $192.50 during the first year. Safe? Yes. Particularly ambitious? Let’s not get carried away.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Don’t abandon safety

A GIC protects the original deposit and locks in the return. Dividend stocks do neither. Their prices fluctuate, dividends can be reduced, and selling during a market decline could turn a temporary loss into a permanent one.

That makes GICs useful for emergency savings and money needed within the next few years. The mistake is automatically renewing every dollar intended to produce retirement income for decades. A fixed payment gradually loses purchasing power, while a growing dividend can help the income stream keep moving.

Investors should also check where the maturing GIC is held. If it sits inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), buying a stock within the same account won’t create a new contribution. Withdrawing the cash and re-contributing it during the same year could cause an over contribution unless sufficient room already exists.

An income stream built to grow

For money that won’t be needed for at least five years, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offers a useful bridge between fixed income and full-throttle growth investing. Enbridge stock operates pipelines, natural gas utilities, storage facilities, and renewable power assets. Much of its cash flow comes from regulated rates or long-term contracts rather than daily commodity-price guesses.

Enbridge’s second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $4.8 billion from $4.6 billion, while distributable cash flow reached $2.95 billion. Management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and expanded the secured project backlog to $41 billion, providing future assets that could generate additional cash flow once completed.

That cash supports a $0.97 quarterly dividend, or $3.88 annually. Enbridge stock has increased its payout for 31 consecutive years, including a 3% raise for 2026. Management expects the dividend to consume between 60% and 70% of distributable cash flow, leaving some money available for reinvestment.

The higher income has a bill

At a recent $71.74, a $7,000 investment would purchase 97 full Enbridge shares for $6,958.78. Those shares would produce $376.36 annually, or an average of $31.36 per month. That’s nearly twice the first-year income from renewing the full $7,000 at the typical posted five-year GIC rate.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$71.7497$3.88$376.36Quarterly$6,958.78

The stock isn’t being offered from a clearance bin. Fair value sits at $76, leaving only modest valuation upside from the recent price. The appeal is primarily the 5.4% yield and potential dividend growth, not a heroic rebound calculation.

Enbridge ended the quarter with debt-to-EBITDA of 5.1 times. Higher interest costs already weighed on adjusted earnings, while pipeline projects face construction, regulatory, and political risks. Unlike GIC interest, the dividend isn’t guaranteed, making diversification across several Canadian dividend stocks wiser than asking one pipeline to fund retirement alone.

Bottom line

A maturing GIC doesn’t require an all-or-nothing decision. Keep the money that must remain safe in guaranteed products, then begin moving longer-term capital toward growing income assets. Waiting until rates fall further may preserve the decision for another day, but it won’t build the paycheque needed for the years ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

holding coins in hand for the future
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a TFSA for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

Decades of dividend growth have driven these stocks higher over the long run.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Built to Keep Paying Through Any Market Condition

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient businesses, reliable cash flows, and strong growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver consistent payouts through market…

Read more »

traffic signal shows red light
Energy Stocks

The CRA Won’t Warn You Before This TFSA Mistake Starts Costing You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Unused TFSA room can wait forever, but the compounding you miss while waiting doesn’t come back.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

I Keep Passing on Enbridge for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge pays a steady dividend, but Canadian Natural Resources has the growth, cash flow, and balance sheet strength I want…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

The AI Boom Is Already Repricing Power Stocks: These 2 Still Look Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI’s biggest bottleneck may be electricity, and two Canadian “picks-and-shovels” stocks are positioned to profit from it.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock Yielding 6.6% With Reliable Payments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, small-cap energy stock is a strong buy candidate for income-focused TFSA investors.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Is This the Stock That Could Make You a Millionaire?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Achieving $1 million in a TFSA over time is achievable with a high-yield, real-world compounding engine as your anchor stock.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

Are You Behind on Your RRSP? Here’s What 50-Year-Olds Have

| Sneha Nahata

If your RRSP is behind, increasing contributions and investing to generate solid long-term total-return can help close the gap.

Read more »