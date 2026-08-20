Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a TFSA for 20 Years

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a TFSA for 20 Years

Decades of dividend growth have driven these stocks higher over the long run.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian investors are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) to build retirement portfolios to complement CPP and OAS pensions.

One popular strategy involves owning top TSX dividend-growth stocks and using the dividend payments to buy new shares. This sets off a powerful compounding process that can turn modest initial investments into large savings over time, especially when dividends increase at a steady pace and share prices drift higher.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a major success story in the utility sector. The business has grown for decades through a combination of strategic acquisitions and development projects that now span Canada and the United States, as well as in the Cayman Islands.

Fortis owns power generation facilities, natural gas distribution utilities, and electricity transmission grids. These assets deliver reliable rate-regulated revenue to support growth initiatives and dividend payments. Fortis reported solid results for the first half of 2026. Net earnings came in at $897 million, up $14 million compared to the same period last year.

Fortis is working on a $28.8 billion capital program that is expected to increase the rate base at a compound annual pace of about 7% over five years. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the increase to earnings and cash flow should enable Fortis to meet its target of 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through at least 2030. Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 52 years.

Canada’s goal of building a national power grid could bring new growth projects. Rising electricity and natural gas demand in the United States also bodes well for Fortis. The company already has additional development projects under consideration in both countries that could get added to the growth program in the next few years.

Long-term investors have done well with Fortis. A $10,000 investment in FTS just 20 years ago would be worth about $70,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is best known for being an oil and natural gas transmission and storage company. This makes sense as the pipelines owned by Enbridge move roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by Americans.

Like Fortis, Enbridge also operates natural gas distribution utilities. In fact, Enbridge’s US$14 billion purchase of three American businesses in this segment in 2024 made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility player in North America.

Expansion into exports also has been part of the strategy in recent years. Enbridge acquired an oil export terminal in Texas for US$3 billion. In addition, the company is a partner on the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. Finally, Enbridge bulked up its renewable energy group through the purchase of an American solar and wind developer.

Enbridge currently has $41 billion in secured growth projects spread out across the different divisions. Revenue and cash flow from the new assets should enable ongoing dividend growth. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years. The dividend yield is about 5.5% at the time of writing.

A $10,000 investment in Enbridge 20 years ago would be worth about $100,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line

Fortis and Enbridge might not deliver the same returns over the next 20 years, but they pay attractive dividends and the businesses continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Energy Stocks

If Your GIC Is Maturing This Year, Don’t Wait to Build the Next Income Stream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A maturing GIC can lock you into much lower future income, so long-term money may need a growing dividend instead.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Built to Keep Paying Through Any Market Condition

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient businesses, reliable cash flows, and strong growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver consistent payouts through market…

Read more »

traffic signal shows red light
Energy Stocks

The CRA Won’t Warn You Before This TFSA Mistake Starts Costing You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Unused TFSA room can wait forever, but the compounding you miss while waiting doesn’t come back.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

I Keep Passing on Enbridge for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge pays a steady dividend, but Canadian Natural Resources has the growth, cash flow, and balance sheet strength I want…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

The AI Boom Is Already Repricing Power Stocks: These 2 Still Look Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI’s biggest bottleneck may be electricity, and two Canadian “picks-and-shovels” stocks are positioned to profit from it.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock Yielding 6.6% With Reliable Payments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, small-cap energy stock is a strong buy candidate for income-focused TFSA investors.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Is This the Stock That Could Make You a Millionaire?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Achieving $1 million in a TFSA over time is achievable with a high-yield, real-world compounding engine as your anchor stock.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

Are You Behind on Your RRSP? Here’s What 50-Year-Olds Have

| Sneha Nahata

If your RRSP is behind, increasing contributions and investing to generate solid long-term total-return can help close the gap.

Read more »