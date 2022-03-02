Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » What’s in Store for Solana in March?

What’s in Store for Solana in March?

Given all the volatility we’ve seen with Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), is now the time to jump in, or should investors be patient with this top crypto?

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The crypto market has been in flux of late. Indeed, much of the recent volatility we’ve seen in the crypto world has been positive in recent days — a big win for investors. However, for Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), it’s been a relatively rough few months.

This top cryptocurrency, which was in the top five in terms of market capitalization, has since dropped to ninth spot. Still, it’s a top-10 token, but there are many investors who may be wondering if Solana has further to fall. After all, a series of network disruptions and other issues have shaken many investors’ faith in this top token.

That said, there are a couple upcoming catalysts in March that investors should watch. Here are two of the key factors I’ll be watching this month for Solana.

GameFi taking centre stage

Solana has recently launched its Solana GameFi project, with the help of $2.5 million in funding. GameFi essentially builds on the growth we’ve seen in “play-to-earn” blockchain-based games. These games combine the worlds of decentralized finance (DeFi) and video games (Gaming), making them intriguing growth opportunities for crypto investors.

Solana’s hope is that its GameFi platform can continue to take off. Late last year, Solana and other platforms saw a surge in interest among investors looking to put their capital to work in this space. The hope is that this fund will leverage the core strengths of Solana as a high-throughput blockchain, making various AAA game titles a reality.

I’m bullish on this long-term trend and think Solana could be a big winner in the play to earn space. Accordingly, I think March will be a big month, as investors will be watching for new releases and project updates.

DAOs: The hot topic of the crypto space

DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations, could be best defined as yet another buzzword in the crypto space. These DAOs represent structures that replace traditional hierarchies in decision making for crypto projects. As it turns out, Solana is the latest blockchain to gravitate toward a DAO-linked future.

Solana has launched Squads, a platform to allow users to deploy DAOs on the Solana blockchain. Essentially, blockchains are fighting for market share in many growth areas. The development of DAOs on various blockchains is one such space. Currently, the leader, by far, is Ethereum in this realm. However, Solana’s Squads infrastructure looks to change that.

Squads’s mainnet launch took place at the recently held Solana Hacker House event. A $5 million strategic funding round announcement followed this launch. Accordingly, investors will be watching how this Squads platform performs, as Solana’s ecosystem looks to broaden. For now, this is an interesting catalyst investors will want to keep an eye on in March.

Bottom line on Solana

Solana is one of the top cryptocurrencies I remain very bullish on. This cryptocurrency represents a fast-growing ecosystem with the potential to really disrupt existing players. Few other networks pose this threat to large networks such as Ethereum.

For those thinking long term, this is a token to consider. In my view, March could be a big month for Solana. Let’s see how everything shakes out.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

edit
Cryptocurrency

Solana: Better Than Your Credit Card?

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is one of the most popular DeFi cryptocurrencies out there. With extremely high transactions per second (TPS), it …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Surged 15% Yesterday

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) surged 15% yesterday and is up another 1.5% this morning. One of the world’s most volatile assets is …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Altcoins Crypto Investors Should Consider Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

The crypto market is one that’s been on quite the journey over the past few months. And the market surging …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Outpaced XRP in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Most cryptocurrencies, including XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), are trading in the red this year. The XRP token is down 8% year to …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies You Should Buy in March

| Aditya Raghunath

The last 24-hour period has seen several cryptocurrencies stage an impressive turnaround. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have surged …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Is Solana Still a Buy in 2022?

| Tony Dong

Forget Bitcoin and Ethereum. The true cryptocurrency star of 2021 was Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), a flexible crypto-computing platform for running decentralized …

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Is Cryptocurrency Staking Better Than Investing in Dividend Stocks?

| Aditya Raghunath

Most people are always on the lookout for ways to create alternate revenue streams. Equity investors can do so by …

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Can Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs Again in 2022?

| Tony Dong

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) had a rough start to 2022. In the face of high inflation, …

Read more »