Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Shopify a Millionaire-Maker?

Is Shopify a Millionaire-Maker?

Let’s dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is truly a millionaire-maker stock investors should consider at current levels.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Formerly the quintessential “millionaire-maker” stock, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as one of the most traded stocks in the market. It has seen incredible growth, with SHOP stock rising an impressive 3,400% since its IPO, and at its peak, it soared an incredible 6,031%. To put that into perspective, your $10,000 initial investment in Shopify might have grown to more than $600,000. Those who have held since its IPO and put $30,000 into the stock are currently millionaires.

Now, this stock is down considerably from its peak. And despite a recent pullback, it’s still a highly valued company, making these sorts of returns unlikely moving forward. But for those with enough fresh capital to put to work, it does appear Shopify can be a millionaire-maker stock over the long term.

Let’s dive into why.

Understanding Shopify

Shopify provides a robust e-commerce platform designed mostly for small- and medium-sized enterprises. Its subscription solutions, which are split into two sectors and accounted for 43% of sales in the fiscal year 2018, allow merchants to perform e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including their websites, physical stores, pop-up shops, kiosks, and even social media sites like Facebook and Amazon. To help with e-commerce operations, its merchant solutions – which accounted for 57% of fiscal 2018 revenue – offer add-on products like Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

As the e-commerce economy grows, Shopify stands poised to capture significant market share and grow its revenue and earnings at a market-beating rate. Those who have bet on the company to do so have been well-rewarded, but it’s clear the size of the total pie and Shopify’s dominance are growing. If the company can rival Amazon in the e-commerce space over the long term (a big ask, I know), it’s entirely possible another growth wave could take this stock much higher over the long term.

Is now the time to buy Shopify?

The pandemic produced quite an incredible boost for Shopify, with the company seeing triple-digit revenue growth and producing consistent profits. The growth bar has been considerably lowered for the company as these pandemic-driven headwinds have waned. Accordingly, the company’s valuation is much more in line with its future growth prospects than it has been in a long time.

At a forward price-earnings ratio of 62 times, Shopify stock looks reasonably valued, given the growth potential the company provides. Shopify’s retail sales penetration rate of 15% in North America is strong, though this number dips to 2% globally. The question is how quickly and aggressively Shopify can gobble up global market share. The company’s potential for exponential growth will likely continue to be driven by innovation and development strategies, including the integration of AI into its platform.

Bottom line

Over the long term, I like Shopify’s positioning in the e-commerce market. This is a sector that simply doesn’t get the love it deserves right now. Given where interest rates are and the dynamics in the market, that makes sense.

But if we do see interest rates come down and a resurgence of growth stocks in the market, Shopify stands poised to capture big gains for investors. Whether that means it’ll make any individual investor a millionaire depends on the amount invested and the price paid. But right now seems like a decent time to get into this high-growth player, in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

An AI (Artificial Intelligence) Stock That Could Supercharge Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

This AI-focused Canadian stock could help TFSA investors earn solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip and selling the rally can give you good returns. Here are two stocks you can buy at…

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Constellation Software Stock? 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why it may not be too late after all to invest in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), given its long-term growth…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Aurora Cannabis? Buy Galaxy Digital Instead

| Adam Othman

One of the easiest ways to make up for missing a good investment opportunity is to find and capitalize on…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? Buy Propel Holdings Instead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX fintech stock can outperform and deliver far superior returns than American chipmaker NVIDIA.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

Heads Up, Lightspeed Investors: You Might Want to Wait for This Before Buying

| Adam Othman

Lightspeed stock might be set to achieve profitability, making it a good investment to consider for your portfolio right now.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Tech Stocks

Short-Sellers Beware: Don’t Bet Against Tesla

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Tesla is among the most shorted stocks on the equity markets. Is TSLA stock…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have strong potential for growth and could help investors build considerable wealth over time.

Read more »