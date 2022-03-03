Home » Investing » 2 Small-Cap Stocks for Big (and Reliable) Growth

2 Small-Cap Stocks for Big (and Reliable) Growth

If you are looking for consistent long-term growth, you don’t have to limit yourself to blue-chip securities. Some small-cap companies can be great investments as well.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Small stocks can and do offer explosive growth. Many micro- and nano-cap stocks experience short-term growth spurts and spikes that can make their investors more money in weeks and months than other, more traditional growth stocks may offer in years. This is not a rule — rather, it’s a trend — as many large-cap companies can also offer spikes, and many micro-cap companies may experience a steady growth pattern.

Similarly, small-cap stocks can offer both. They can offer growth spikes as well as steady long-term growth. And if you are seeking the latter, there are two small-cap stocks you may consider investing in.

A communication device company

Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC) has been in the business of corporate communication solutions and technologies for a while. This Markham-based company was founded in 1984 and has evolved from offering on-site exchange solutions to modern, Communication-as-a-Service solutions and cloud services. The company has grown its product portfolio to vast proportions for its size.

Its market capitalization of $300 million places it at the borderline of the small-cap scale, and even that is a recent development. Until 2017, the company was trading at a fraction of its current cost (less than one-third). Like most other stocks, the company experienced a powerful growth spike post-pandemic, which sent its stock soaring 280% in less than a year. And now, it’s going through the fall-out and trading at a 54% discount to its 2021 peak.

But if you consider its growth history before the pandemic, it’s comparable to most modest growth stocks trading at the upper quartile of small-cap and even many large-cap growth stocks. And its 10-year CAGR is still almost 16%, and that’s after losing half of its value.

A capital markets company

An even more consistent and steady growth small-cap stock you may consider investing in is Clairvest Group (TSX:CVG). It’s based in Toronto and was founded in 1987, so it’s a mature enough business. The current market capitalization of the company is $1 billion, which is quite close to the assets under management of $2.8 billion.

The business model of Clairvest is slightly different from typical capital market companies, as it focuses on entrepreneurs. So far, it has made about 57 investment partnerships and grown its capital by 3.8 times from the 38 strategic exits it made, which makes its prospects look pretty promising.

Clarivest has returned over 400% to its investors in the last 10 years and has a 10-year CAGR of 17.6%. And both the stock’s history and its current valuation make this growth rate seem entirely sustainable over the long term.

Foolish takeaway

Growth stocks, whether they offer sporadic growth spikes or consistent long-term growth, are helpful in your portfolio. The first kind of growth stock allows you to grow your capital in a relatively short amount of time, while the other type is more a buy-and-forget one and perfect for investors that take a relatively passive approach to investment management.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Crypto Mining vs. Investing: What’s Profitable at the Current Rates?

| Adam Othman

Once upon a time, you could mine one whole Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in a matter of days with one underpowered computer. Now, …

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in March

| Sneha Nahata

Due to the selling in equities, many TSX stocks have fallen quite a lot, providing investors a solid opportunity to …

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at a Discount, According to Wall Street

| Aditya Raghunath

In the last six months, market-wide support for richly valued securities has weakened considerably. As inflation is close to 40-year …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 17% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) fell by nearly 17% in February to $8.70 per share, marking its fourth consecutive …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on in March 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Investing in stocks always presents the risk of serious loss. Capital preservation is of utmost importance to most conservative investors. …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Holding in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Small caps are generally referred to stocks that are valued under $2 billion. These stocks are highly sought after by …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy for March 2022

| Adam Othman

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has reached soaring new heights year after year for some time now, with an impressive performance in …

Read more »