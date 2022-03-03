Home » Investing » 2 TSX Big Bank Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

2 TSX Big Bank Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

A rising interest rate environment could be an excellent time to buy-and-hold big bank stocks.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised interest rates to 0.50% following the results of their March 2nd policy deliberations. A combination of high inflation (5.1%) and GDP growth (6.75%) meant that the BoC had to pull the trigger on a 0.25% increase.

What does this mean for your portfolio? Well, for one, bond yields will be increasing, which causes their prices to decrease, as the two have an inverse relationship. When it comes to stocks, overvalued pandemic-era growth and tech sector stocks will likely face strong headwinds moving forward.

Why we want big bank stocks

However, not all market sectors are affected badly by rising interest rates. Certain ones, like the banking industry, have historically shown improved profitability in a rising interest rate environment. In this situation, banks can charge higher interest rates on their loans, which increases their revenue and profitability.

Combined with a history of unbroken dividend payouts and increases, consistent earnings beats, share splits, and sound management, Canada’s big bank stocks could be an excellent defensive play when the rest of the market and U.S. indexes are trading more or less sideways.

The best candidates for the role

My top two TSX big bank stocks to buy here are Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). Both dominate the S&P/TSX Composite Index by market cap and have been some of the best-performing stocks in the Canadian market for decades now.

Both RY and TD operate in the following general segments: personal & commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor & treasury, and capital markets. Both TD and RY enjoy an oligopolistic relationship in the Canadian financial sector, with a very strong and wide competitive moat.

When it comes to fundamentals, both RY and TD have excellent ratios: profit margins of 32% vs. 33%, ROE of 16.95% vs. 14.64%, forward P/E of 12.64 vs. 13.56, and P/B of 2.16 vs. 2.03, respectively. Both companies also pay respectable dividend yields of 3.42% vs. 3.48% respectively, with sustainable payout ratios of 40% and under.

The Foolish takeaway

A word of caution: the backtest results provide below are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of future results. Hypothetical returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or actual taxes due on investment returns.

That being said, from 2000 to present, with all dividends reinvested, both RY and TD outperformed the S&P/TSX 60 Index, with better returns, less volatility, and lower max drawdowns.

The results speak for themselves. Both RY and TD are some of the best stocks in the Canadian market to hold. A combination of a wide moat, ever-increasing dividends, and continued profitability and excellent management make both stocks great core holdings in any Canadian portfolio. With RY and TD, I wouldn’t try to time buying at a low price. Both are solid enough buy-and-hold stocks at any price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Small Bank Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised interest rates to 0.50% following the results of its March 2nd policy deliberations. A …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

56% of Canadians to Push Back Retirement Dates

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Financial stability has always been the concern of future retirees. However, given the current situation, in which inflation is rising …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank Stock Jumps With 32% Increase in YOY Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) shares climbed higher on Tuesday after the company reported strong earnings for the first quarter. …

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Big Bank Stocks to Own Before the Peak of Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists now expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) would be more aggressive when it starts the rate-hike cycle next month. …

Read more »

stock data
Bank Stocks

TD Stock Makes US$13.4B Acquisition: What it Means to Investors

| Kay Ng

In a surprise move, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) announced its acquisition of First Horizon. Typically, acquisition announcements lead to the acquiring …

Read more »

stocks rising
Bank Stocks

TSX Rallies 1.7% for its 2nd-Best Day in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished last week with double-digit gains (344 points) to register its second-best day in 2022. Canada’s …

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Top 4 Canadian Bank Earnings to Watch This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks remain highly volatile this year due to several macro factors such as high inflation and the possibilities of …

Read more »

Choose a path
Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks: 2 TSX Superstars to Buy

| Jared Seguin

Bank stocks have long been premier choices for investors focused on long-term gains. These TSX blue-chip stars typically offer not …

Read more »