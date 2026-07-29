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When Does a Taxable Account Actually Beat a TFSA? Here’s the Answer

A TFSA isn’t always the best home for your money. Here are four real situations where a taxable account wins, and why TD still belongs in your TFSA.

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • A TFSA loses its edge in four specific cases: capital losses, leveraged investing, low-income dividend planning, and US dividend withholding tax, all of which taxable accounts can offset or recover.
  • For most Canadians, the TFSA is still the better home for quality Canadian dividend stocks like TD, since eligible dividends are already tax-efficient and grow completely tax-free inside the account.
  • TD's latest dividend increase to $1.12 per share, backed by record earnings and strong capital levels, reinforces why it remains a name worth holding for the long haul.

Most Canadians are taught one investing rule above all others: prioritize contributions towards the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Launched in 2009, the TFSA is a popular registered account in Canada due to its tax-sheltered status, making it the easiest starting point for building wealth.

However, there are specific, well-documented situations where a regular taxable account works harder for your money than a TFSA does.

Knowing when those situations apply could save you tax dollars, and it could also change how you think about portfolio allocation.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Four times a taxable account wins over the TFSA

The first scenario involves losses. If an investment inside your TFSA drops in value, that loss disappears. You cannot deduct it, and you do not get the contribution room back.

In a taxable account, a realized loss becomes useful. Half of it can offset taxable capital gains, and unused losses can be carried back three years or forward indefinitely, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

The second scenario applies to investors who borrow to invest. Interest paid on money borrowed to buy income-generating investments in a taxable account is generally tax-deductible under the Income Tax Act. That same interest is never deductible if the borrowed money goes into a TFSA.

The third scenario is where Canadian companies pay “eligible dividends,” which come with a dividend tax credit at both the federal and provincial level.

For someone with low total income, such as a retiree or a student, that credit can exceed the tax owed on the dividend itself. The result is a negative effective tax rate, an advantage a TFSA cannot offer since there is no tax bill to offset.

The fourth scenario involves U.S. dividend stocks. The IRS automatically withholds 15% on U.S. dividends. Under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, the withholding tax is waived for RRSPs (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), but not for TFSAs.

If you hold a U.S. dividend payer in your TFSA, you will be levied with a 15% dividend tax. Instead, if you hold U.S. dividend stocks in a taxable account, you can claim the withholding tax via a foreign tax credit on your tax return.

The TFSA investing playbook

These four scenarios are specific and mostly apply to active strategies, such as tax loss harvesting, leveraged investing, low-income dividend planning, or heavy exposure to U.S.-paying stocks. For the vast majority of Canadians trying to build long-term wealth, the TFSA remains a key instrument.

For instance, a blue-chip bank stock like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) pays you a growing dividend, making it a top investment in July 2026. The annual dividend payout has increased from $1.22 in 2010 to $4.48 in 2026. Over the last 10 years, the Canadian dividend stock has returned 316% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

During the bank’s second quarter 2026 earnings call, CEO Raymond Chun highlighted:

“Today, we announced a $0.04 dividend increase, bringing our dividend to $1.12 per share, reflecting confidence in TD’s future growth and earnings power.”

That kind of steady, growing payout, paired with a 14.3% capital ratio and record earnings out of wealth management and wholesale banking last quarter, is the profile that makes a stock worth holding for years inside a TFSA.

I think TD remains a solid core holding for income-focused Canadian portfolios. The bank is executing ahead of its own targets, delivering four straight quarters of positive operating leverage, and returning capital through both dividend hikes and a $7 billion buyback program.

For long-term TFSA investors, that combination of income and discipline is hard to find elsewhere in the sector right now.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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