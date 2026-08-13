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Royal Bank Stock Could Look Very Different in 5 Years

RBC may look the same in 2031, but its profits could come more from fees and AI than mortgages.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

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Key Points
  • RBC can grow returns through higher earnings, dividend increases, and share buybacks working together over time.
  • Management is expanding beyond lending with HSBC Canada, City National, and AI-driven efficiency and cross-selling.
  • The stock looks pricey at about 19 times earnings and a 2.4% yield, so execution matters.

A Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) branch in 2031 may still have a vault, advisors, and a suspiciously sturdy pen chained to a desk. Underneath that familiar exterior, however, the bank could be earning money in a very different way.

That distinction is important for shareholders. A mature bank can’t depend forever on opening more Canadian chequing accounts and writing bigger mortgages. Population growth helps, but five years of meaningful returns must also come from earning more per customer, expanding fee-generating businesses, and using technology to lower the cost of serving them.

open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

What can transform a bank stock?

Bank stocks generally create wealth through three levers. Earnings per share (EPS) can grow, dividends can rise, and excess capital can repurchase shares. The magic isn’t especially mysterious. When all three work together for years, a seemingly boring bank can produce a surprisingly lively total return.

The earnings mix matters just as much. Traditional lending is sensitive to interest rates and credit losses. Wealth management, payments, and capital markets bring their own risks, yet they also generate fees without requiring the bank to fund another 25-year mortgage. Artificial intelligence (AI) could then make each business more productive by improving fraud detection, advice, underwriting, and routine service.

That evolution is already underway as RBC Canada’s largest bank combines personal and commercial banking with wealth management, insurance, and a major capital-markets operation. Its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada expanded its domestic customer base, while City National gives it a platform serving wealthy and commercial clients in the United States.

Building beyond mortgages

The next phase is about connecting those pieces. RBC stock can cross-sell wealth products and transaction services to former HSBC Canada clients, improve City National’s profitability, and use its enormous pool of customer data to make its digital tools smarter. Management is targeting $700 million to $1 billion in incremental enterprise value from artificial intelligence by 2027, net of investment, so this isn’t your everyday chatbot.

Recent results suggest the old engine is supplying plenty of fuel for that buildout. Second-quarter net income rose 25% year over year to $5.5 billion, with growth across every business segment. RBC stock also held a 13.5% common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of its highest-quality capital available to absorb losses. That cushion supported a 7% quarterly dividend increase to $1.76 and a plan to repurchase as many as 45 million shares.

Management’s medium-term goal remains earnings-per-share growth of at least 7%. Sustained for five years, that pace would lift per-share earnings by roughly 40% before dividends enter the picture. It’s an attractive possibility for investors building a collection of Canadian blue-chip stocks, although the market has noticed.

A demanding price

At a recent price near $296, RBC stock trades around 19 times annualized first-half earnings and yields approximately 2.4%. That’s expensive, beside its historical reputation as a dependable income stock and the broader group of Canadian bank stocks. Buyers today need earnings to catch up with enthusiasm.

A weaker economy could raise loan losses, while sluggish markets could hurt trading and wealth fees. City National must keep improving, HSBC cross-selling needs to deliver, and AI savings could arrive more slowly than advertised. No dividend or return is guaranteed, particularly when a premium valuation leaves less room for an ordinary quarter.

Bottom line

RBC stock probably won’t look like a technology stock by 2031, nor should investors want it to. The better outcome is a more efficient, more fee-driven, more international bank that still compounds dividends like the Canadian institution it is.

A pullback would make that future easier to buy, but patient shareholders may find the bank’s most interesting changes are already happening behind the counter.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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