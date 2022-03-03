Home » Investing » Can Cineplex Stock Soar in 2022?

Can Cineplex Stock Soar in 2022?

Could Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock be worth a speculative buy at these levels, or are the headwinds likely to be too strong?

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
movies, theatre, popcorn

Image source: Getty Images

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a Canada-based entertainment organization that operates the nation’s biggest multiplex theatre chain. At last count, Cineplex operated 164 locations, controlling 1,687 screens across the country. For investors, Cineplex stock is the easiest way to gain exposure to the Canadian movie scene.

Of course, this sector is one that’s been under pressure for years. Prior to the pandemic, attendance numbers were dropping. Accordingly, Cineplex was forced to raise ticket prices to offset these losses. Coming out of the pandemic, much of these headwinds are still in place, with folks less likely to want to sit in a crammed theater for three hours.

However, there remains a strong reopening thesis with this stock. So, who’s right? Can Cineplex stock grow its way out of this situation? Let’s dive in.

Cineplex slashes quarterly loss

On a positive note, progress is being made from a financial standpoint.

Cineplex recently reported its full-year 2021 results, which were much better than 2020 (the onset of the pandemic). The company noted that revenues for Q4 grew 472% year over year to $300 million.

These Q4 results provided roughly half the theatre chain’s traffic for 2021, with more than 10 million customers showing up to see movies. This included a periodic shutdown of some theatres in late December. All in all, it was a good showing.

Notably, the company’s loss narrowed to $249 million from $624 million a year prior. Cineplex is moving in the right direction, albeit with a lot of work to do. However, if we ever learn to live with this virus, there’s certainly an argument that can be made that Cineplex stock could be one with much better financials in short order.

Big push: Higher-priced options

Another key driver bulls on Cineplex stock tout is the increased availability of higher-priced options. As the company looks to combat at-home entertainment, focusing on premium experiences for guests has become a priority. Accordingly, Cineplex and its peers have had to grind harder to earn more cash from every patron. 

Cineplex’s AVX and VIP lounges continue to provide an interesting growth thesis. Should theatres return to normal (for good this time), these segments could become key profit centres. Additionally, Cineplex has other lines of business that are intriguing. How these are leveraged remains to be seen. However, there are levers that can certainly be pulled.

Bottom line

Overall, I think the outlook for Cineplex is a difficult one. This theatre company is one that is likely to see headwinds moving forward. Thinking that it will be smooth sailing ahead for Cineplex is likely naïve.

That said, Cineplex stock certainly makes for an intriguing risk/reward scenario at these levels. Thus, long-term investors may want to give this stock a speculative look right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC.

More on Investing

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Investing

Is Bitcoin a Safe Haven in 2022?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Two years after the pandemic erupted, the world faces yet another crisis. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has the potential …

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The supply concerns amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war have driven oil prices over $110/barrel. Gold prices have also increased by …

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

4 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

| Sneha Nahata

Amid uncertainty and a high level of volatility, it’s prudent to invest in the shares of the companies that offer …

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Small Bank Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised interest rates to 0.50% following the results of its March 2nd policy deliberations. A …

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

One top benefit of owning dividend stocks is that investors get to earn periodic income without having to lift a …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Crypto Mining vs. Investing: What’s Profitable at the Current Rates?

| Adam Othman

Once upon a time, you could mine one whole Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in a matter of days with one underpowered computer. Now, …

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Why Aecon Group Stock Dived 10% Wednesday

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? The shares of Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) dived by well more than 10% Wednesday morning to their lowest level …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy at the Market Bottom

| Robin Brown

Dividend stocks are good assets to own in 2022. Given both economic risks (interest rates, inflation, supply chain) and geopolitical …

Read more »