3 Easy Side Hustles for Lazy Income

A side hustle doesn’t have to be hard, that’s a part-time job. If you want to create cash flow but maintain a lazy lifestyle, no problem. These are for you.

The side hustle has become increasingly popular today. But there is one thing that keeps coming up that continues to bother me. Some argue that the side hustle is really just a fancy word for a part-time job. But no! It isn’t! In fact, it should be the easiest side job you can create.

When it comes to a side hustle, laziness is the key. At least for most of us. If you have a passion project or small business you want to get up and running on the side to one day be your full-time employment, that’s great. But that’s starting a small business, not a long-term side hustle.

Instead, most of us just want some lazy income that we can call our own. So if you don’t have a passion project, don’t worry! Here are some lazy side hustles just for you.

Use your voice

One of the main issues when coming up with a side hustle is time. You need something you can do whenever you feel like it, and that may be just a few minutes a day, or one hour on the weekend. That’s where something like voiceovers can be really beneficial. Sites like Voices.com connect narrators with projects, and from there you can narrate for everything from commercials to books and videos.

While the guest membership is free, to get matched on a regular basis instead of scouring the site does come with a fee. Based on the project, you can earn anywhere from $50 to thousands of dollars the more you do and the more you build your rep. Lazy, easy, and free!

Flip it

One of the easiest and laziest side hustles is perfect for shopaholics. While you’re lazing around at night, just go through websites like Etsy and find cheap, cute items that you think you could re-sell at a higher price. Jewelry in particular is a great place to start, as you can find items between $10 and $20 and flip them on other sites.

This is especially good if you’re looking to curtail your spending habits. You’ve suddenly turned your shopping addiction into cash! And if you get really good at it, you can turn the initial $20 investment into even $100, stashing $80 in your pocket from just one purchase.

Copywriting

Many Canadians have attended College and University in this day and age, putting aside the writing skills we honed. But guess what? There are so many people out there needing strong, clean copy. Especially from the younger generation to whom social media and search engine optimization come second hand. This can be a prime target for a side hustle.

Again, this is a free service you can find on sites like UpWork. There, you simply find a project you’re comfortable with and write usually a headline and a few sentences. This can be done in your own time, starting from something small and working to larger projects once you’re comfortable. And it can range from writing about products on Amazon, to helping create blog posts or websites for potential clients.

Foolish takeaway

If you’re a go-getter that wants to sweat to make a side job work, that’s great! But don’t let that count out your dreams for creating more income if that’s not you. If all you want at night is to laze around on your couch, so be it! These are simple, cheap, lazy ways of creating income from a side hustle. And they’re ones you can do for as long as you feel the need.