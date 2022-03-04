Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR), Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), and Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL)(NYSE:GIL) are three stocks to buy for their excellent outlooks.

Posted by Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR), Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL)(NYSE:GIL) are three top Canadian stocks to buy in March. The three companies recently posted strong quarterly results, and their outlooks are very good.

Nutrien

The world’s largest provider of crop inputs, services, and solutions reported strong year-end results.

Fourth-quarter profits nearly quadrupled due to increased demand for potash and other agricultural fertilizers. Net income was $1.2 billion ($2.11 per share) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with $316 million ($0.55 per share) a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $2.47 per share, up 929% from $0.24 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sales were $7.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 79% increase from $4.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nutrien forecasts adjusted annual profit between $10.20 and $11.80 per share.

The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.48 per share, a 4% increase from a year earlier. It announced a stock buyback of up to 10% of its public float.

Nutrien is one of the best stocks to buy this month, as the outlook for global agriculture is very strong. The company is well positioned to generate significant earnings and free cash flow growth in 2022.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, a public oil company based in Calgary, Alberta, recorded record production and funds flow in fiscal 2021.

Oil and natural gas revenues were $2.53 billion in 2021 compared to $901.56 million in 2020.

Whitecap reported net income of $1.78 billion ($2.95 per diluted share) for 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.84 billion ($4.52 per diluted share) one year ago.

The board of directors approved a 33% increase in its monthly dividend from $0.0225 to $0.03 per share, which equals $0.36 per common share annually.

Whitecap maintained guidance for average production of 130,000-132,000 boe/d and capital expenditures of $510-$530 million for 2022.

Whitecap is one of the top energy stocks to buy as oil prices are rising.

Whitecap president and CEO Grant Fagerheim said that 2021 has been a transformational year for Whitecap, with the successful completion and integration of approximately $2 billion of strategic acquisitions during the cyclical lows of the recent commodity price cycle, which have now significantly improved profitability and sustainability of the business.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear beat expectations in the fourth quarter. The maker of t-shirts, underwear, and socks increased its quarterly dividend to $0.169 per share, up 10% from $0.154.

Net sales were $784.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $690.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings were $173.9 million ($0.89 per diluted share) for the quarter compared with $67.4 million ($0.34 per diluted share) a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based company earned $0.76 per diluted share, up 69% from adjusted earnings of $0.45 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share and $735.6 million in revenue.

Gildan’s chairman and CEO said that they are confident they can drive strong organic revenue growth, profitability, and efficient use of assets to deliver strong shareholder value and make meaningful progress on their ESG priorities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. and Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Why Frontera Stock Climbed 11% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Frontera stock (TSX:FEC) continued to climb higher on Friday after the company announced earnings this week, and with the potential…

Read more »

Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'
Cryptocurrency

These 3 Cryptocurrencies Are Down 35% But Could Move Higher Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Some of the world's largest cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon, are trading at massive discounts compared to their…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Protect Your Portfolio? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're worried about all the increasing volatility in markets and want to make sure your portfolio is safe, here…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Aristocrats That Belong in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Every investor should hold at least a couple Dividend Aristocrats in their portfolios. Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Worried about a long-term bear market? Check out these three top TSX stocks for resilient monthly passive income.

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Investing

Got $3,000? Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three Canadian stocks that could outperform if Russia-Ukraine tensions rise.

Read more »

A person suffering
Tech Stocks

A Growth Stock Market Correction Is No Time to Panic Sell

| Kay Ng

Do not panic sell growth stocks now. It would be a bad time to sell. Instead, shop for growth stocks…

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

Big Surge Is Near: 2 High-Yield Green Stocks Own Now!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can take positions in two high-yield green stocks before the big surge of renewables, as governments prepare to lessen…

Read more »