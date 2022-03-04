Home » Investing » 3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy in 2022

3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy in 2022

Investors looking to buy and hold for the long term should consider replacing some of their stock picks with these ETFs.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

I’m a big advocate of passive investing using exchange-trade funds (ETFs), especially those that track broad market stock indexes. There is ample evidence out there that shows holding a low-cost, globally diversified stock portfolio will beat the majority of stock pickers and day traders.

The lesson here is to keep your investing simple and boring. If you want excitement, go to the casino. While stock picking can be fun, it is also time consuming, stressful, and prone to underperformance. When it comes to a long-term, buy-and-hold mentality, using ETFs is an excellent way to invest for retirement.

Today, I’ll be reviewing three great, low-cost ETFs from Vanguard, covering the worldwide, U.S., and Canadian stock markets, respectively.

Worldwide diversification

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:VEQT) is possibly one of the best 100% equity ETFs available to Canadian investors, granting instant exposure to over 13,526 stocks and covering the entire world’s investable market.

With VEQT, you never have to try and determine which stocks will do well, which market cap will gain more, which sector will outperform, or which country will pull ahead. It holds large-, medium-, and small-cap stocks from every sector and nearly every country around the world.

Currently, VEQT also pays an annual dividend yield of 1.40% and has assets under management (AUM) of $1.78 billion. The fund costs a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.24% to hold, which is extremely affordable for an all-in-one ETF portfolio that re-balances itself.

Betting on the U.S.

Investors bullish on the U.S. stock market can buy Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). VFV is the top Canadian ETF for tracking the S&P 500, with $6.5 billion AUM and a high volume traded daily.

Currently, the fund holds 512 U.S. stocks, with the largest concentration in information technology, followed by consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials, communications, industrials, consumer staples, energy, real estate, materials, and utilities.

Being a Canadian-domiciled U.S. ETF, VFV is not currency hedged, meaning that its value can and will fluctuate based on the CAD-USD exchange rate. VFV costs a low MER of 0.08% to hold, which makes it one of the most affordable ETFs for U.S. equity exposure for Canadian investors out there.

Betting on Canada

Investors looking to track the broad Canadian stock market can do so with Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN). VCN holds 182 large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, with concentrations in the financial and energy sectors.

Currently, VCN costs a MER of just 0.05% to hold, which is extremely cheap and as affordable as it gets for Canadian investors. The 12-month dividend yield stands at a decent 2.50%.

Overweighting VCN in your portfolio (called a home-country bias) can have many benefits for Canadian investors, including lower volatility, reduced currency risk, and better tax efficiency.

The Foolish takeaway

You can’t go wrong with either of these three ETFs. Consistently buying, reinvesting dividends, and holding them for the long term will set you up for a six-figure retirement nicely. Vanguard has done a fantastic job of keeping fees low and holdings diversified for investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Why Frontera Stock Climbed 11% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Frontera stock (TSX:FEC) continued to climb higher on Friday after the company announced earnings this week, and with the potential…

Read more »

Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'
Cryptocurrency

These 3 Cryptocurrencies Are Down 35% But Could Move Higher Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Some of the world's largest cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon, are trading at massive discounts compared to their…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Protect Your Portfolio? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're worried about all the increasing volatility in markets and want to make sure your portfolio is safe, here…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Aristocrats That Belong in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Every investor should hold at least a couple Dividend Aristocrats in their portfolios. Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Worried about a long-term bear market? Check out these three top TSX stocks for resilient monthly passive income.

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Investing

Got $3,000? Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three Canadian stocks that could outperform if Russia-Ukraine tensions rise.

Read more »

A person suffering
Tech Stocks

A Growth Stock Market Correction Is No Time to Panic Sell

| Kay Ng

Do not panic sell growth stocks now. It would be a bad time to sell. Instead, shop for growth stocks…

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

Big Surge Is Near: 2 High-Yield Green Stocks Own Now!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can take positions in two high-yield green stocks before the big surge of renewables, as governments prepare to lessen…

Read more »