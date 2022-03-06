Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy for March 2022

2 Top Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy for March 2022

Whether you want to continue riding the growth wave the banks are on or you are hoping for a normalization, there are two banks that should be on your radar for this month.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Before 2020, most investors looked into bank stocks for their dividends. But the trend post-pandemic has been quite different. Most banking stocks have shown incredible growth post-pandemic, growing more in less than a couple of years than they did in the past several ones.

However, the growth momentum will run out sooner or later. It can be as soon as this month, or it may take months yet to run out. There are two top banking stocks that should be on your radar for either eventuality.

The highest-yielding stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is currently the highest-yielding bank stock among the Big Six, and that’s after its epic growth run of 83% since its market crash valuation. That’s more growth than the stocks exhibited in the past several years. The stock is also trading at a 22% premium compared to its pre-pandemic peak.

The bank is currently offering a juicy 4.35% yield, and it recently grew its payouts by $0.1 per share, an 11.1% bump from its payouts in 2021. If the stock starts to normalize and fall to or below its pre-pandemic value, the yield will become even more attractive.

Even though the short-term growth potential of the stock was quite unappealing during the last three or four years before the pandemic and the post-pandemic growth has more to do with the sector as a whole than the stock itself, the long-term growth potential might be decent enough. So, if you can buy the stock at a dip and lock in a good yield, you may consider holding on to it for as long as possible.

The best growth stock

Among the Big Six, National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) has been the best growth stock for a while now, and the post-pandemic sector momentum has only fed its natural pace. It’s the reason the stock is currently trading at a 35.8% premium to its pre-pandemic peak. Its 136% growth from the market crash valuation is significantly higher than the sector average.

As the smallest member of the Big Six, the market cap of the National Bank is relatively small compared to the others. Its $34.3 million market cap is less than half the market capitalization of the next bank in line (CIBC), and that’s after the current growth run, which has pushed its market value higher than it has ever been. Yet it shares the same stability that is characteristic of the Canadian banking sector.

Its yield, though not on par with BNS, is not to be despised. The current 3.4% yield is the result of a massive 22.5% boost.

Foolish takeaway

The banking stocks are among the hottest stock investment asset classes in Canada right now, but there is a lingering fear that the strong growth will result in an equally brutal correction. However, a hard fall may be positive from a dividend investing perspective, as you may be able to lock in a much tastier yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Bank Stocks

exchange traded funds
Bank Stocks

Retirees: 2 Ultra-Low-Cost ETFs Offering Passive Income

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for a low-cost, high-income fund, consider the BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB).

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Looks Severely Undervalued After Unwarranted 9% Dip

| Joey Frenette

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock is a wonderful bank with a valuation that's too good to pass up after its latest…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Bank Stocks

Why National Bank Is Surging Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors with a long-term investing time horizon may want to consider National Bank (TSX:NA) in this current environment.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Canadian Investors: How the Hike in Interest Rates Will Affect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Bank of Canada doubled interest rates to 0.5%. Here's how it will affect your investments, and what you can…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Small Bank Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

A rising interest rate environment could be an excellent time to buy and hold small bank stocks.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Big Bank Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

A rising interest rate environment could be an excellent time to buy-and-hold big bank stocks.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

56% of Canadians to Push Back Retirement Dates

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A recent survey shows that inflation will weaken the ability of Canadians to save enough and retire by their scheduled…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank Stock Jumps With 32% Increase in YOY Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stock (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) started climbing higher as the company announced international movement and loan growth.

Read more »