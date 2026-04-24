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A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

Your $7,000 TFSA contribution could work much harder with EQB stock. Here is a smart strategy to potentially double your money tax free inside your account.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • EQB delivered a 10-year total shareholder return of nearly 400% as of Q1 2026, the second highest among Canadian banks.
  • Its agreement to acquire PC Financial from Loblaw Companies will quadruple its customer base to roughly 3.3 million on closing day and nearly double its revenue.
  • Because TFSA growth is completely tax-free, owning a high-growth compounder like EQB inside yours could turn a single $7,000 contribution into significantly more over time.
10 stocks we like better than EQB

If you invest the full $7,000 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution into a savings account earning 4% annually, you will wait 18 years to see it double. But there is a better way to invest in the TFSA.

My pick for Canadians looking to compound their TFSA balance is EQB (TSX:EQB), Canada’s challenger bank. The combination of its track record, its pending transformative acquisition, and the tax-free nature of TFSA gains creates one of the most compelling setups available to Canadian investors right now.

The Tax-Free Savings Account is a tax shelter that the Canada Revenue Agency lets you use to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, and other securities. This tax-sheltered status matters enormously when you own shares of a fast-growing company. Owning the right stock inside your TFSA is therefore one of the highest-leverage financial decisions you can make.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Is this TSX bank stock a good buy?

EQB delivered a 10-year total shareholder return of nearly 400% as of the end of fiscal Q1 2026, placing it second among all Canadian banks. For perspective, a $7,000 investment compounding at that 10-year pace would have grown to well over $30,000.

EQB is a company in the early stages of a step-change transformation. It recently reached an agreement to acquire PC Financial and partner with Loblaw, a deal that, upon closing, will instantly quadruple its customer base to roughly 3.3 million.

EQB will also become the exclusive financial partner for the 17-million-member PC Optimum loyalty program, one of the most recognized consumer programs in the country.

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston, are set to take a 17% ownership stake in EQB at closing, with the right to purchase up to 25% within four years.

EQB also launched its first-ever restructuring program, cutting costs and refocusing on core priorities. In Q1 2026, adjusted earnings per share improved, the efficiency ratio came down meaningfully, and return on equity climbed 360 basis points, moving EQB closer to its medium-term target range of 15% to 17%. Loans under management grew, and new customers continued to arrive daily.

The EQ Bank digital platform now serves more than 633,000 customers. It recently ranked as the top bank in Canada and North America by The Banker magazine.

The TFSA math makes EQB stock a top buy

A Canadian investor who put $7,000 into EQB today inside their TFSA and held for a decade, assuming a return profile similar to the last 10 years, would not pay a single dollar in tax on that growth.

No capital gains tax when the stock appreciates, and no withholding on dividends if reinvested. Every dollar of that compounding stays in your pocket.

That is the power of pairing the right growth stock with the right account. EQB is a Canadian bank in the midst of a major scale-up, with a proven management team, a transformative acquisition in progress, and a decade-long track record of outperforming peers.

Your TFSA gives you the tax-free wrapper to let all of that compound without friction.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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