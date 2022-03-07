Home » Investing » Bitcoin Falls – Will it Rise Again?

Bitcoin Falls – Will it Rise Again?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is falling this year. Can it regain momentum?

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin

Image source: Getty Images

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is in the midst of a pronounced downtrend. Down 19% for the year, it just keeps on sliding. As of this writing, BTC had shed 0.85% for the day on Monday. That followed a brief recovery in the price over the weekend. At its lowest point of the year, Bitcoin had fallen 22% for the year to that date. So, we’ve seen a small recovery, but not enough for BTC to retake its former highs. The question is, will BTC ever regain the momentum it needs to get back to the levels it once traded at?

Why Bitcoin is falling this year

We can never say with 100% certainty why an asset is rising or falling. The people buying and selling assets are under no obligation to report their reasons for doing so. So, all we really know is that Bitcoin’s price is going down because supply is outpacing demand.

With that said, we can use correlations to identify some possible reasons why Bitcoin is selling off. Sometimes a very strong correlation can suggest that people are selling an asset because of the event it’s correlated with, particularly when no alternative explanation exists. For example, in March 2020, almost all stocks sold off by double digits when COVID-19 public safety measures were introduced in North America. That period did not coincide with a lot of earnings releases or any other material news, so it’s quite likely that investors sold stocks because of the pandemic.

Are there any such correlations that could explain Bitcoin’s negative price action?

One thing we know is that the latest Bitcoin sell-off has been correlated with bearishness in technology stocks. As of this writing, the NASDAQ was down 15% for the year. Futures were pointing to a 2% drawdown on Monday, which would take the NASDAQ to losses similar to those of Bitcoin. So, tech stocks and Bitcoin are quite correlated this year.

That might be due to the institutional adoption of Bitcoin. It used to be the case that Bitcoin wasn’t particularly correlated with anything. In the early days, it did not move in tandem with stocks. Today, that’s changing. Bitcoin is positively correlated with stocks, particularly tech stocks. The main thing that changed in the past year is that institutions like fund managers began buying Bitcoin. If these funds are selling off their risk assets en masse to move into bonds, then that could explain Bitcoin and tech stocks selling off simultaneously.

Another development that could be hurting Bitcoin this year is a relative lack of good news on the adoption front. Last year, Tesla announced that it would begin accepting Bitcoin payments, only to withdraw the proposal a few days later. Since then, there haven’t been any major announcements of big companies accepting Bitcoin. So, it could be the lack of exciting publicity has caused a loss of interest from investors.

Will it regain momentum?

It’s difficult to say at this point whether Bitcoin will regain the momentum it had early last year. History suggests that it will. Bitcoin has gone through countless major drawdowns in its history, only to recover later. Some of these drawdowns, such as the 2018 crash, were much bigger than the current one. So there’s reason for optimism. With that said, past returns don’t indicate future returns, and we never know with complete safety where things are headed. As always, stay safe.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla.

More on Cryptocurrency

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

Will Terra Outpace Ethereum in 2022 and Beyond?

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum and Terra are two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Let's see which between the two should you…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Complete Victory or Settlement?

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs, creators of XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), are on the verge of winning their lawsuit.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Cryptocurrency

10th-Most Popular Crypto Poised to Jump to Top 5

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A crypto that is 10 times smaller than Ethereum is rising in popularity and could be among the top five…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Pick Up on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) and Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) are two top metaverse cryptocurrencies to consider right now.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Stocks: How Ukraine Crisis Could Affect Cryptocurrency

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Crypto stocks have come to the forefront of conversations during the Ukraine crisis with Russia, with worries sanctions could be…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

1 High-Growth Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a top-notch cryptocurrency long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Recovery Instead of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)

| Adam Othman

Instead of chasing the crypto that gains the most limelight, you may consider investing in slightly less “hyped” tokens for…

Read more »

Choose a path
Cryptocurrency

2 Stocks I’d Buy Over Solana for Capital Appreciation

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) seem like better bets than Solana in March.

Read more »