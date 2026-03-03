1 Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is down 51%! Grab this 38,000% compounding legend at a rare “clearance rack” price before the March 9th earnings surge.

With a massive discount to its $5,000+ intrinsic value, this is a rare investment opportunity to buy a "forever" growth business at a bargain valuation multiple.

Overblown AI fears ignore CSU’s proprietary data advantage and the high liability costs that prevent clients from switching to unproven tech.

The 51% share price drop is a massive disconnect from Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock’s surging 46% free cash flow growth and its dominant "system of record" moat.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock trading at a 51% discount to 52-week highs is the rarest “once-in-a-decade” investment opportunity I’ve seen. Its pullback, a valuation reset triggered by the exit of legendary founder Mark Leonard and overblown artificial intelligence (AI) fears, creates discounted entry prices on the TSX’s greatest compounding machine. If you missed the last 20 years’ 38,000% total returns, this is your second chance to buy a high-quality “forever” Canadian growth stock at a massive margin of safety.

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software stock’s secret sauce: Moats built on switching costs

Constellation Software stock remains a strong buy candidate at a discount in March because it owns mission-critical vertical market software (VMS) with some of the highest switching costs in the tech sector.

Unlike other replaceable software offerings sold to everyone, CSU’s subsidiaries provide the literal nervous systems for municipal utilities, libraries, and transit systems. Once these systems are embedded, the risk of unplugging and replacing them is so high that customers almost never leave, providing CSU with a perpetual fountain of predictable cash flow.

The company is a serial acquirer of small, cash flow-generating firms in niche software markets. Subsidiaries’ sticky business models generate the cash flow CSU uses to acquire new businesses in a self-sustaining growth ecosystem facing overblown attacks over the past three months.

The AI threat on Constellation Software’s moats

The market’s fear that generative AI systems may dismantle the VMS model could be fundamentally misplaced. AI is more likely to expand Constellation Software’s margins than shrink its revenue.

While bearish investors believe that AI-driven productivity could reduce CSU’s “seat licenses” and reduce its revenue run rates, CSU’s software also serves as the “system of record” for mission-critical applications, including statutory compliance. The liability of an AI hallucination in a municipal tax system or a hospital database is far too high for clients to ditch legacy systems for unproven bots.

Further, Constellation Software sits on decades of proprietary, vertical-specific data that generic AI models lack. By simply embedding AI features into existing software, CSU’s subsidiaries can charge premium prices for enhanced functionality.

On the cost side, AI could significantly lower CSU’s largest expense—labour-intensive software maintenance.

Operating margins may expand, allowing the company to divert even more capital toward its acquisition engine.

Topicus.com: A glimpse into CSU’s future

Recent earnings results from Constellation Software’s European spin-off, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), prove that the “Constellation growth strategy” is still scaling rapidly and evolving toward larger, transformative deals.

In its most recent quarter, Topicus saw revenue surge 20% while free cash flow available to shareholders jumped 40%. More importantly, Topicus’s massive €384.9 million (CA$610 million) investment in Asseco Poland during the past year suggests that the “new” CSU management is becoming more comfortable with larger, instantly impactful acquisitions.

This shift is crucial. As CSU grows larger, it must deploy larger sums of capital to move the needle. The success of Topicus in executing bigger deals provides a blueprint for CSU’s next chapter of growth, signalling that the company’s “appetite” hasn’t diminished with Mark Leonard’s departure.

Constellation Software effectively controls Topicus.com.

CSU stock: A cash flow juggernaut on sale

The fundamental disconnect between CSU stock’s surging free cash flow and its falling share price is a screaming buy signal for disciplined investors. During the third quarter of 2025, while the stock was sliding, the business was humming: revenue grew 16%, and free cash flow available to shareholders surged an incredible 46%. Constellation Software is still growing revenue and earnings, and it’s becoming more efficient at turning revenue into cold, hard cash.

With the company set to release full-year 2025 results on March 9, 2026, the market may soon receive a blunt reminder of this cash flow juggernaut’s sustainable earnings and cash flow growth power. Current discounted cash flow (DCF) models suggest intrinsic values above $5,000 for CSU stock, meaning the stock is trading at a staggering 50% discount to its fair value.

Why buy in March?

Buying Constellation Software stock ahead of the March 9th earnings report allows you to front-run the market’s realization that CSU’s cash-generating engine is alive and well. You are essentially hiring a world-class team of capital allocators at a 50% discount. This is a lucrative opportunity to own a piece of a high-quality compounding machine at prices last seen in 2023.