Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Could Nuvei Stock Rally After its Q4 Earnings Event Tomorrow?

Could Nuvei Stock Rally After its Q4 Earnings Event Tomorrow?

Analysts expect the ongoing strong growth trend in Nuvei’s earnings to continue in Q4 2021.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) continue to slide this month, as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified the tech sector selloff. The war has increased uncertainties about the global economic outlook — badly hurting tech investors’ sentiments. Before we take a closer look at Street analysts’ expectations from Nuvei’s upcoming earnings event scheduled for March 8, let’s quickly review its recent stock price movement.

Nuvei stock continues to fall

Last week, Nuvei stock fell by 10.2% to $60.56 per share against a 1.4% rise in the TSX Composite Index, marking its third consecutive week of losses. With this, NVEI is now down by 26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, its home market peers like Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce have seen 56% and 44% value erosion in 2022, respectively.

Notably, it’s the second consecutive quarter when Nuvei stock is continuing to fall sharply. Previously in Q4 2021, it lost about 44% of its value after a New York-based short-seller, Spruce Point Capital, severely criticized the company and its management in its latest report. Released in early December, the report not only made vague allegations on Nuvei, but also made personal attacks on its top leadership, including its CEO. While the allegations made in Spruce Point’s short report are unlikely to affect Nuvei’s growth outlook, they certainly did hurt investors’ sentiments, triggering a massive selloff in its stock.

In early 2022, Nuvei stock continued to slide down, as rising inflation and speculations about tightening monetary policy led to a tech sector-wide crash. The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine is also making investors nervous and not letting tech stocks recover, including NVEI.

Nuvei’s Q4 earnings event

Nuvei will announce its latest quarterly results on Tuesday before the market opening bell. Street analysts expect the ongoing strength in its financial growth trends to continue. According to the latest estimates, Nuvei is expected to report a more than 80% year-over-year jump in its revenue to US$209.2 million. Similarly, its December quarter earnings are expected to be around US$0.45 per share, showcasing 36.5% positive growth from a year ago.

With this, the Canadian tech company’s earnings for the full year 2021 are expected to double from a year ago to US$1.67 per share with the help of a 92% positive growth in its top line.

Could Nuvei stock rally after its Q4 earnings?

If we observe closely, the recent massive drop in Nuvei stock has primarily been driven by external factors so far. Whether we talk about Spruce Point’s short report, the recent tech meltdown, or the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, none of these external factors should affect Nuvei’s long-term growth potential.

Given that, if Nuvei manages to beat its Q4 earnings estimates by a big margin tomorrow, its latest earnings event could act as a catalyst to initiate a long-term recovery in its stock. On the flip side, the ongoing geopolitical tensions still have the potential to keep NVEI stock under pressure in the short term and delay the expected recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Fell 11% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify stock continues to slide down amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. But its long-term growth outlook remains solid.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Dived 15% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Given its strong top-line growth trends, Lightspeed Commerce stock could be way too undervalued right now.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Take this opportunity to load up on growth stocks. Here are two top picks!

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Why Did Enghouse Systems Stock Fall 13% on Friday?

| Kay Ng

The recent "poor" performance of Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is an opportunity for investors to accumulate shares at a cheap valuation.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

1 Top TSX Stock That’s Ready to Bounce Back in 2022

| Nicholas Dobroruka

This top TSX stock is a must-buy at today’s price. Growth investors won’t want to miss this buying opportunity.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Screaming Bargain at $800?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks like a bargain for growth investors who would have bought last year, but is it really…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Adam Othman

The collective pool of undervalued and discounted (from a price perspective) stocks can offer you a decent number of valuable…

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Can Accelerate Your Retirement in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high risk profile can look to buy growth stocks such as Roku and Dye & Durham to…

Read more »