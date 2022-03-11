Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top Stocks for a Growing Dividend Income

3 Top Stocks for a Growing Dividend Income

These companies have consistently raised dividends for more than 20 years.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks offer regular income. Further, some companies have consistently raised their dividends and are on track to increase them in the coming years, implying that investors can earn a reliable income that would grow along with them. 

Let’s look at a few TSX stocks that have paid and raised their dividend payments over the past several years. Further, their resilient business and solid earnings base add visibility over future payouts. 

TC Energy

TC Energy’s (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) high-quality assets and resilient cash flows have led it to consistently boost its shareholders’ returns with higher dividend payouts. For instance, TC Energy has uninterruptedly increased its dividend for 22 years. Moreover, it recently increased its dividend by 3.4%. 

Looking ahead, its diversified portfolio of high-quality energy infrastructure assets will likely support its cash flows and, in turn, its payouts. Further, as TC Energy generates most of its earnings from regulated and contracted assets, its payouts are well protected. 

TC Energy’s $24 billion secured capital projects and continued strong performance of its existing assets are expected to give a boost to its adjusted EBITDA. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase by 5% per annum through 2026. Meanwhile, it expects additional sanctioned projects, other revenue-enhancement measures, and cost savings would support its earnings and, in turn, its dividends. 

TC Energy projects a 3% to 5% annual increase in its dividends in the coming years. Moreover, it offers a solid yield of 5% at the current price levels. 

Enbridge 

Like TC Energy, Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) diversified asset base and contractual framework has driven its higher dividend payouts over the past several years. For context, Enbridge has raised its dividend for 27 years. Further, since 2008, Enbridge’s dividends have increased at a CAGR of 13%, which is encouraging. Moreover, it offers a yield of 6.1%.

The positive energy outlook and recovery in its mainline volumes indicate that Enbridge remains well positioned to enhance its shareholders through higher dividends. Further, most of its revenues are inflation protected, implying that its payouts are safe. 

Notably, Enbridge is advancing its multi-billion secured capital program, which would drive its adjusted EBITDA and, in turn, its distributable cash flows. Further, its strategic capital allocation, revenue inflators, and productivity savings bode well for future cash flows. 

The company sees its distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of 5-7% through 2024, which indicates that its dividends could rise in low- to mid-single-digit rates in the coming years. 

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is an obvious choice for investors seeking a reliable dividend income stream. Irrespective of where the market moves, Fortis’s low-risk business and high-quality assets handily cover its payouts. Thanks to its defensive and regulated assets, this utility giant has raised dividends for 48 years in a row. 

Moreover, its 10 regulated utility businesses and growing rate base suggest that Fortis could continue to increase its future dividend payments. Notably, Fortis projects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the medium term. Meanwhile, it expects its dividends to increase at a similar pace during the same period. 

Overall, Fortis’s conservative business, growing rate base, and predictable cash flows will likely support its payouts. It offers a yield of 3.5%, which is safe.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy: 2 Top Picks to Own for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks offer both defensive and growth, making them two of the best stocks to buy in…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Why Manulife Stock Could Be a Top Buy in March

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) stock in this rather uncertain environment.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive income, given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Top Real Estate Stock for Dividend Growth

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Real estate could be a source of reliable dividend growth in 2022, which is why RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) should be…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Growth

| Sneha Nahata

Earn steady passive income from these high-quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend paying stocks such as Pembina Pipeline and RioCan can help you generate a passive stream of income…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Urban Rent Is Surging! Bet On This REIT

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Rent is surging across Canada's largest cities and Canadian Apartment REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) could benefit.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Lock in 7% Yield at a Safe Payout Ratio With These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

High yield and a safe payout ratio is a coveted combination that you can hold in your portfolio for years.

Read more »