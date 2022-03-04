Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks for Steady Income Amid Volatility

3 TSX Stocks for Steady Income Amid Volatility

Earn a worry-free dividend income from these high-quality TSX stocks amid wild market swings.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The fear of inflation, expected hike in interest rates, and the Russia/Ukraine crisis have increased the volatility in the stock market. Amid the uncertainty, top-quality dividend stocks emerge as attractive investments to generate steady income. So, if you are searching for top stocks that could deliver stable income and add protection to your portfolio, consider adding the shares of these Canadian companies. 

Fortis 

Utility companies are popular for their defensive business and regular dividend payments. Notably, utility companies own low-risk regulated assets that consistently generate predictable cash flows, supporting their dividend payouts. Among the utility stocks, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is my top bet, and there are good reasons for that. 

Fortis owns 10 diversified regulated businesses through which it generates 99% of its earnings, implying that its payouts are very well protected. Further, Fortis has a very rich history of growing its dividend — 48 years in a row. Its conservative business and growing dividend make it a perfect stock to generate steady income irrespective of where the market goes. 

Looking ahead, Fortis’s high-quality assets could continue to generate strong cash flows. Meanwhile, it expects its rate base to increase by 6% per annum over the medium term, which will likely expand its earnings base and, in turn, drive its dividend. Fortis forecasts its dividends to grow by 6% per annum during the same period, while it offers a yield of 3.6%. 

AltaGas

Thanks to the balanced portfolio of regulated and midstream assets, AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is another solid stock for consistent dividend income. It raised its dividend by 4% in 2021. Moreover, it announced a 6% increase in its dividend for 2022. 

Looking ahead, AltaGas remains confident of enhancing its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. Notably, the company sees its dividend growing at a CAGR of 5-7% through 2026, which will be backed by continued rate base growth and strength in the base business. 

AltaGas projects its rate base to grow by 8-10% per annum through 2026, which would expand its earnings base and easily cover higher dividend payments. Meanwhile, a rise in global exports volumes and improving cost structure will support its growth. AltaGas offers a dividend yield of 3.5% at current levels. 

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is the final stock on this list that offers a reliable dividend and has clear visibility over future payouts. Its high-quality regulated and contracted assets generate strong cash flows that support its growth and dividend payments. 

For the past two decades, TC Energy’s dividend has a CAGR of 7%. Moreover, the company is confident to hike its future dividend by 3-5% per annum in the coming years. 

Its growing asset base, higher asset utilization rate, contractual framework, ongoing transition to green energy, and secured capital projects will likely drive its profitability. Further, revenue escalators, additional sanctioned projects, and productivity savings will likely cushion its earnings. TC Energy is a Dividend Aristocrat and offers a high dividend yield of 5.1%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ALTAGAS LTD. and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Aristocrats That Belong in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Every investor should hold at least a couple Dividend Aristocrats in their portfolios. Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Worried about a long-term bear market? Check out these three top TSX stocks for resilient monthly passive income.

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

Big Surge Is Near: 2 High-Yield Green Stocks Own Now!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can take positions in two high-yield green stocks before the big surge of renewables, as governments prepare to lessen…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Fight Off Market Volatility

| Adam Othman

These two non-cyclical stocks could be the perfect hedge against market volatility in your investment portfolio.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for Income and Growth

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks could be perfect for income-seeking investors who also want long-term capital growth.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Insurance Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

A rising interest rate environment could be an excellent time to buy-and-hold insurance company stocks.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Minimize Risks Amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

Adding these two Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio could help you minimize your overall risk exposure amid the ongoing…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Income

| Jed Lloren

Holding dividend stocks in your portfolio can help boost your income. Here are three top picks!

Read more »