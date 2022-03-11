Home » Investing » Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Is a Buy for These 3 Reasons

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Is a Buy for These 3 Reasons

Air Canada stock is a buy because it won’t go away. Here are more reasons why the cheap Canadian stock is a buy!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
Aircraft wing plane

Image source: Getty Images

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock might have been a frustrating investment for a large number of common stock investors in the last two years, as it fails to break above $30 per share. However, patient investors can be rewarded handsomely. If you prefer to make a good profit sooner, AC stock is also a stock that’s volatile enough for short-term trading as well. Here are three reasons to buy AC stock.

Analysts are generally bullish on the Air Canada stock

Air Canada stock was one of Bruce Murray’s past top stock picks on BNN. Since the airline stock is down about 25% from where he recommended it, AC stock could be even more attractive now.

“When we recommended it, we expected summer 2021 to open up for vacations. This year, there’s the Russian invasion scaring some travellers. We hope the war will settle down. We target $45 for Air Canada stock. Surging oil prices are also impacting airlines. At these low prices [$20 and change per share], he would buy, then later sell at higher prices.”

Bruce Murray, CEO of The Murray Wealth Group

When asked if Air Canada is a safe pandemic recovery stock last month, Stan Wong answered:

“AC stock got stuck around $25-26, so we sold at a technical resistance, taking profits. With travel picking up, this will make sense. Looking out two to five years, the stock should perform well.”

Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

AC stock: A flexible investment for investors

As Bruce Murray and Stan Wong indicate, Air Canada stock is a flexible investment. Depending on the kind of investor you are, you could do short-term trades, targeting for profits within a year, or be a patient investor and hold it for a long-term investment of two to five years, aiming for the $45 range.

According to Yahoo Finance, 16 analysts have a 12-month consensus price target of $29.97 per share on the stock for 44% near-term upside. However, as Stan Wong highlighted, AC stock has technical resistance in the $25-26 range. So, practically, it may make more sense to take profit in that range for short-term trades. The volatile stock does seem to show support at the $20 level. So, if you could buy at about $20 and sell at about $25, you’d book price gains of approximately 25% each time. This would be wonderful gains versus the long-term average market returns of about 10%.

However, if the stock breaks below $20, you should have a plan B — either you seek to hold for long-term investment (and potentially add more shares at lower levels) or set up a stop-loss order.

Many analysts believe that at normalized levels (i.e., when air travel resumes to normal levels), AC stock should trade at the +$40 range. If you are able to pick up AC shares at about $20 and sell at even $40-45 in five years, you’re looking at annualized returns of 14.9-17.6%. Of course, if Air Canada stock recovers more quickly to that level, your total gain would be the same (i.e., roughly double your investment), but your annualized return will increase!

Air Canada is an essential service

Air Canada is an essential infrastructure. Its airline services aren’t going away. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have received government aid during the last two crises. During the health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and around the time of the global financial crisis of 2007/2008, the Canadian government came to Air Canada’s rescue with bailout packages.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

S&P 500 vs. S&P/TSX 60: Which 1 Is the Better Long-Term Investment?

| Tony Dong

The U.S.'s top stock market index goes head to head with Canada's. Here's how they stack up.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

Inflation Is Here to Stay: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy to Beat it

| Vineet Kulkarni

Stocks are some of the best alternatives that can outperform in inflationary environments.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dependable TSX Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from investing today. Here are two top TSX stocks that should be on…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain highly volatile as tech stocks continue to slide.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Has Zoomed Nearly 30% in 2 Days

| Jitendra Parashar

Nuvei stock’s recent rally comes as the biggest relief for its investors since December, when a short report led to…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy: 2 Top Picks to Own for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks offer both defensive and growth, making them two of the best stocks to buy in…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Why Manulife Stock Could Be a Top Buy in March

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) stock in this rather uncertain environment.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

FIRE SALE: 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should jump on market volatility and buy cheap Canadian stocks like Real Matters Inc. (TSX:REAL) in the first half…

Read more »