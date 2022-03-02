Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock: Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Mean a Bumpy Ride Ahead

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock: Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Mean a Bumpy Ride Ahead

Here’s why the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to a bumpy ride for Air Canada stock investors.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Plane on runway, aircraft

Image source: Getty Images.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock continued to rise for the third consecutive month in February. Despite the broader market weakness amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Air Canada’s share prices rose by 4.8% to $23.95 per share last month against a negligible 0.1% gain in the main index on the Toronto Stock Exchange. With this, Air Canada stock has now risen by 11.2% in 2022 after ending the previous two years in the red territory.

Before I talk about some factors that could affect its future outlook, let’s take a quick look at what has fueled the recent turnaround in Air Canada stock.

Air Canada stock: Key drivers in 2022

Air Canada has been one of the worst-affected stocks by the COVID-driven shutdowns and restrictions on air travel. Its stock ended 2020 with massive 53% losses despite a sharp recovery in the fourth quarter that year.

Air Canada stock continued to recover in the first quarter of 2021, as investors expected the global pandemic-related restrictions to gradually subside and air travel demand to recover sharply. However, investors’ expectations started fading after new coronavirus variants — especially the Delta variant — badly affected air travel demand recovery, with many countries across the world imposing fresh restrictions. This came as a big blow to Air Canada investors, making them more cautious. As a result, Air Canada stock ended another year with losses by posting 7.2% losses in 2021.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant also initially made investors worried again. But travel restrictions continue to ease globally, despite this new variant with visible signs of recovery in business and leisure travel demand. That’s one of the reasons why Air Canada stock has steadily risen in the last three months.

Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect Air Canada stock

On February 18, the largest Canadian passenger airline reported its fourth-quarter results. During the quarter, its total revenue rose by 30% sequentially to $2.73 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $2.43 billion. While Air Canada continued to burn cash in Q4, its cash-burn rate significantly reduced. It reported an adjusted net loss of $450 million in the December quarter compared to $610 million in the previous quarter. Its latest bottom-line numbers were also better than analysts’ expectations of a $505 million loss.

During its Q4 earnings event, Air Canada’s management highlighted “robust advance ticket sales” and “unmistakable signs of revival.” Undoubtedly, these latest signs of travel demand recovery are great news for Air Canada investors. However, the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis has the potential to indirectly delay its financial recovery. That’s because the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken oil prices to their highest level in over seven years amid supply concerns. If this trend continues, it’s likely to inflate Air Canada’s fuel costs and trim its profits, making the financial recovery more challenging for the already struggling airline company.

I won’t deny that it’s nearly impossible to accurately predict the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Air Canada’s business at the moment amid the ongoing uncertainties. However, rising fuel prices and emerging geopolitical tensions still have the potential to delay its financial recovery. That’s why Air Canada stock investors can expect a bumpy ride ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks I’d Buy as the Ukraine-Russia Crisis Escalates

| Joey Frenette

Broader stock markets ended last week with a huge sigh of relief, even as geopolitical tensions escalated. Undoubtedly, the Ukraine-Russia …

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Stocks for Beginners

Getting a Tax Refund? Make the Most of it With These 3 Stocks!

| Jed Lloren

Tax season can be an annoying time for investors. No one enjoys filing tax returns. However, if you’re lucky enough …

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Robin Brown

The correction in Canadian stocks is creating some attractive value opportunities for patient, long-term investors. The keyword in that statement …

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

Why Aritzia Stock Plunged by 18% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock turned negative in February after posting consistent gains in the previous four months. Despite starting …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy After Reporting Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

We are well through earnings season now, and, as expected, stocks across Canada are posting a variety of different results. …

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

War Is No Time to Panic Sell Stocks

| Andrew Button

Last week, Europe witnessed military action the likes of which it hadn’t seen in decades. Following a weeks-long troop buildup, …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How Does Warren Buffett Manage His Investment Portfolio in a War?

| Puja Tayal

Warren Buffett is among the popular value investors who have lived through World War II, as well as many other …

Read more »