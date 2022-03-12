Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Solana: The Payments Network of the Future?

Solana: The Payments Network of the Future?

Here’s why Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) could be a top cryptocurrency for long-term investors to consider on this recent dip of late.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is an immensely functional open source project that provides permissionless blockchain technology to offer decentralized finance solutions. This “Ethereum killer” introduced a new peer-to-peer decentralized payment platform named Solana Pay, intending to grow its ecosystem. 

Accordingly, many crypto enthusiasts are now speculating whether Solana could be the payments network of the future. Let’s have a closer look.

A new way to pay

Solana Pay offers merchants a simple framework to directly carry out transactions with consumers with no middleman. The bonus? These transactions can take place for, in most cases, a fraction of a cent.

Solana Pay allows merchants to accept and transfer any amount of stablecoin currencies compatible with the blockchain anytime, anywhere.

Solana Pay sets itself apart from the competition with the fact that its decentralized payment structure is immensely fast. That’s because it leverages the Solana blockchain, which offers “near-instantaneous” settlement of 400 milliseconds, scalability of 65,000 TPS, and tremendously low fees of $0.00025 for every transaction. On the other hand, Bitcoin only manages to process 7 TPS, and it’s just 13 TPS for Ethereum.

Further, Solana Pay has one more competitive advantage – its ease of usage. It is as straightforward as enabling a barcode at the POS or on a merchant’s site. Hence, for instance, a merchant will be able to initiate a peer-to-peer connection to numerous cryptocurrency wallet customers by utilizing the Solana Pay SDK. These customers can pay in stablecoins or other cryptos compatible with the Solana blockchain. 

Cash is king, and Solana knows that

Without a doubt, cash is king. And it is noteworthy that Solana Pay is more cash-like. Consider it to be a cash payment’s digital version. In terms of design, it isn’t really equivalent to a credit-card payment.

This is indeed attractive for merchants, as they will avoid the costs of chargebacks or costs of major credit card intermediaries. Also, it’s worth noting that the transactions of Solana Pay are not reversible in nature. 

Having said this, there are many consumers and merchants who may seek protection. Smart contracts provide the potential to hold funds in escrow. This is specifically for big-ticket items like a cruise ticket.

Solana Pay features rich data specifications that are not available when a token is sent on the network. This includes a standardized amount, destination, currency, descriptive text fields, and transaction identifiers. This means that a merchant can confirm the completion of a transaction. However, the actual transaction details are not public on the chain. This includes information like what was bought or who paid.

Bottom line

Overall, the recent announcement of Solana Pay is something I think is worth getting excited about. For investors bullish on crypto being the future of finance, Solana appears to be a leader in this regard. Accordingly, those looking for a mega-cap token to invest in may want to consider Solana on this recent dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Down 45% From Record Highs, Is Avalanche Cryptocurrency a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Avalanche is a cryptocurrency that should be on the shopping list of most investors given the ability of its blockchain…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Is Down 40% From its Highs

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Bitcoin remains a very speculative investment due to its volatility and randomness. Consider Ballard Power stock instead.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Is Binance Coin a Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) could be a cryptocurrency with the tokenomics to be considered a top buy right now.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Uniswap, and Terra should be on the buying list of long-term investors right now.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Is the Crypto Creator Giant Going to Win?

| Adam Othman

The battle between this crypto firm and the SEC continues, but crypto could come out the winner.

Read more »

warning or alert
Cryptocurrency

High Alert: An E.O. Can Make or Break the Crypto Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The much-awaited executive order of U.S. President Joe Biden on cryptocurrencies could be the turning point for the sector.

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Could Bitcoin Be the Best Hedge Against War?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a token that's getting a lot of attention in the midst of this uncertain geopolitical…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Prices Whipsawed This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

This latest cryptocurrency market news led to a whipsaw in Bitcoin prices this week.

Read more »