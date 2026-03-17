2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

If you have $500 sitting in your account and you keep telling yourself you’ll invest when the time is right, hear me out: The best time to start building a habit is now, not when the headlines cooperate.

It also forces you to practise the habit that matters most, which is investing money regularly, even when the headlines feel loud. You won’t be able to build a diverse portfolio with $500, but you can still buy a few real businesses, learn how they move, and set yourself up to buy more shares and companies over time.

Source: Getty Images

DOO

BRP (TSX:DOO) sells Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo, plus off-road vehicles and parts, and it benefits when riders upgrade their machines, not just when new riders show up. Over the last year, the investment story here has been better execution and stronger demand in off-road, helped by new product launches and mix. In its fiscal Q3 2026 results, it posted revenues of $2.25 billion, up 14% year over year, with net income of $76.5 million and normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $325.6 million.

The forward view is the real catalyst. Management issued or raised fiscal 2026 guidance, pointing to revenue around $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion and normalized diluted earnings per share (EPS) between $4.25 and $4.75, while also talking up longer-term M28 targets. You’re buying this Canadian stock today because if consumer spending stabilizes, the operating leverage can show up fast. The risk? If the economy weakens or inventory starts piling up at BRP, the stock will feel it.

BRP is the growth half of this $500 pairing. It’s also the higher-volatility pick, so think of it as the part of your $500 that earns while you watch it learn to ride.

SIA

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) fits a $500 plan as well as it pairs a monthly dividend with a demand backdrop that does not need perfect GDP growth to hold up. It runs seniors living residences and long-term care in Canada, and the theme over the last year has been operational improvement and platform growth. In February 2026, it highlighted stronger performance and better payout metrics, reflecting occupancy, rate, and cost progress across the portfolio.

The earnings details back up the momentum. In Q4 2025, it reported adjusted funds from operations (FFO) excluding one-time items up 19.8% to $27.9 million and an AFFO payout ratio (excluding one-time items) down to 80.7% from 83.1% a year earlier, which is exactly the direction income investors want. On income, it pays $0.078 monthly, or about $0.94 annualized, and the forward yield has sat around 4% recently. The upside comes from continued occupancy gains and operating leverage. However, the risk is that labour and operating costs can bite, and seniors housing can still feel like a “policy-and-staffing” business as much as a real estate one.

Sienna is the income half of your $500 pairing. It’s the starter position that pays you while the other half grows.

Bottom line

With $500 to invest today, the goal is not immediate portfolio perfection — it is forward motion.

Buying DOO gives you a higher-volatility rebound story tied to product cycles and execution. SIA gives you steadier “get paid while you wait” energy with a monthly dividend and improving coverage. Together, they can turn a $500 investment into a habit and a portfolio you can keep building on. That is the kind of starter thinking they use at Stock Advisor Canada — not just which stocks to buy, but how to put them together in a portfolio that grows with you. If you are just getting started, it’s worth checking out.