Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian REITs to Buy for Monthly Income

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian REITs to Buy for Monthly Income

If you want passive monthly income, consider owning quality Canadian REITs in your Tax-Free Savings Account!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate investing is an essential component of a long-term investment portfolio. However, investors don’t necessarily need to take on debt to gain exposure. From the group of real estate investment trusts (REITs) available, TFSA investors can generate monthly income tax-free as passive landlords!

When bought at reasonable valuations, quality Canadian REITs should provide at least market returns in the long run. Many Canadian REITs also provide market-beating yields, which is an essential part of the total returns.

Here are some Canadian REITs that provide monthly cash distributions.

Choice Properties REIT

In 2021, Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) reported a rental revenue increase of 1.6%. Net operating income (NOI) growth of 3.2%, and same-asset NOI growth of 2.5%. Its occupancy rate was 97.1%. Its funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose 3.6%. At $15.60 per unit at writing, it is fairly valued and yields 4.7%.

Andrew Moffs gave a quick overview of the stable REIT:

“Choice Properties REIT is a stable income provider you can add to any portfolio. We like it. It has great real estate nationally. Its biggest tenant is Loblaw, so it has a secure cash flow. An element of growth, which is unique, from the industrial sector. Nice combination of safety and growth. Hold and sleep well at night with the distribution yield.”

Andrew Moffs, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Vision Capital

If possible, interested investors should try to buy on dips should the Canadian REIT retreat to about $14.50 per unit for example.

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Both Chris Blumas and Greg Newman like Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN).

“Chartwell consists of long-term care and retirement homes. It has a tremendous demographic growth profile. We believe it’s trading at very inexpensive valuations. A lot of U.S. money is coming into the space. More supply will get built.”

Chris Blumas, portfolio manager at Raymond James Investment Counsel

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict and interest rate situation favour quality names like this. Chartwell trades at around 15 times with a growth rate of 16% and a 5% yield. It’s a defensive stock so it should have a pretty smooth ride with growth and distribution.”

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

I would like to add that the Canadian REIT’s growth rate is high in the near to medium term, because it’s on the recovery path from the cash flow reduction due to pandemic impacts. At writing, Chartwell trades at $12.14 per unit, trades at a neat discount of about 14%, and yields approximately 5%.

Canadian Net REIT

Canadian Net REIT (TSXV:NET.UN) acquires and owns high-quality triple-net and management-free commercial real estate properties across about 92 properties. This means it gets save costs on insurance, taxes, and maintenance that are paid by its tenants instead. In other words, it gets to enjoy a more stable and predictably growing cash flow.

Because of its small size and acquisitive nature — buying suitable real estate properties one at a time — it has been growing its FFO per unit at a higher pace than others. Its five-year FFO-per-unit growth rate is about 18%, while it has increased its cash distribution by about 13% per year.

At $7.85 per unit, the high-growth Canadian REIT is undervalued by about 14% and offers a yield of 4.3%. Mark the calendar for March 23 to get the latest updates (Q4 2021 results) on the quality Canadian REIT!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust.

More on Stocks for Beginners

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Stocks to Buy in March While They’re Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

With many stocks on the market selling off considerably, here are three of the top growth stocks to buy in…

Read more »

railroad
Stocks for Beginners

CP Rail Stock: Bill Ackman Is Buying; Why You Should, Too

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) looks undervalued following news that bilionaire investor Bill Ackman punched his ticket into the name.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: These Are the Safest Bond ETFs to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Tony Dong

Investors with a low risk tolerance should consider buying one of these bond ETFs.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 3 ETFs for March 2022

| Puja Tayal

In times of crisis, index ETFs are a good option. They give you exposure to large-cap stocks that have withstood…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Interested in Investing? Now Is a Great Time to Get Started

| Jed Lloren

With the market continuing to trade downward, new investors have an opportunity to buy shares at very cheap prices. Here…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dependable TSX Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from investing today. Here are two top TSX stocks that should be on…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: 3 Ways to Create the Classic 60/40 Portfolio

| Tony Dong

The 60/40 investment portfolio is ideal for investors seeking a balanced approach with lower risk.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? 1 Great Starter Stock to Buy Right Now Amid Market Panic

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is so severely undervalued that I think new investors should look to buy on recent weakness.

Read more »