A Top-Notch 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 7.4% monthly yield can feel like a paycheque, but it only works if AFFO actually covers the distribution.

Debt is rising and coverage is still tight, so treat this as one piece of a diversified income plan.

Your electricity bill doesn’t wait for the end of the quarter. Neither do groceries, insurance, or the child who suddenly needs $40 for something due yesterday. A dividend arriving every month can therefore make an investment portfolio feel less like an occasional bonus and more like a paycheque.

Source: Getty Images

Make it monthly

Monthly payments don’t automatically create more income. A dividend stock paying $1.20 annually can send $0.10 monthly or $0.30 quarterly. The pie is identical. Monthly investors simply receive smaller slices sooner, which makes bills easier to match and reinvestment faster.

The schedule also says nothing about safety. For a real estate investment trust (REIT), investors should compare the distribution with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), an estimate of recurring cash after maintaining its properties. A payout ratio below 100% means the REIT produced more AFFO than it distributed. Anything above that line deserves raised eyebrows and further reading.

That makes a 7.4% monthly yield especially interesting when new properties are about to add cash flow. Investors can collect 12 payments while waiting to learn whether a major acquisition finally pushes the payout beneath 100% and closes a stubborn valuation discount.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

A property portfolio

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) owns or co-owns grocery-anchored retail, industrial buildings, apartments, and manufactured-home communities. That mix spreads rent across several property types instead of asking one downtown office tower to behave itself.

During the first quarter, net operating income (NOI) rose 5%, while AFFO per unit climbed 10% to $0.13. The AFFO payout ratio improved to 101% from 111% a year earlier. Progress is welcome, although distributing one cent more than every dollar produced still isn’t the finished product investors need.

The possible fix closed on July 21. Firm Capital purchased a 50% interest in 10 manufactured-home communities containing 1,649 sites across Alberta and Saskatchewan. The portfolio was 94% occupied and acquired at a 6.4% capitalization rate, while its mortgage cost is about 4.5%. That positive spread is expected to add roughly $0.02 in annual AFFO per unit.

The attraction goes beyond the first rent cheque. Another 79 vacant sites and space for 92 expansions could add income over time. Manufactured housing also supplies a service Canadians rather urgently need: lower-cost places to live in markets where new housing hasn’t kept up.

Earning income

At a recent $7.07 unit price, the $0.52 annualized distribution yields 7.4%. A $25,000 investment buys 3,536 whole units, leaving only $0.48 idle.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FCD.UN $7.07 3,536 $0.52 $1,838.72 Monthly $24,999.52

The actual deposit would be $153.23 each month. Reinvesting it through a dividend-reinvestment plan can add units without waiting three months, while investors spending the cash receive it on a schedule that resembles their expenses. That combination is why monthly dividend stocks attract so much retirement-income attention.

That said, the dividend stock’s acquisition raises debt to roughly 58% of gross book value from 49.8%. Integration problems, vacancies, or higher refinancing costs could swallow the expected AFFO gain, while the payout still lacks a cushion until reported results prove otherwise. This belongs within a diversified group of Canadian dividend stocks, not in charge of the entire grocery budget.

Bottom line

Firm Capital’s last reported net asset value was $7.98 per unit, placing the recent price at an 11% discount. If the new communities lift AFFO as forecast and push coverage below 100%, investors buying today could watch that gap narrow while $153 keeps arriving every month. The market may wait for proof, but it rarely leaves the same yield behind once proof shows up.