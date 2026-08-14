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A Top-Notch 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 7.4% monthly yield can feel like a paycheque, but it only works if AFFO actually covers the distribution.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Monthly payouts help budgeting and reinvesting, but they don’t make the dividend safer.
  • Firm Capital’s payout ratio is improving, and a new manufactured-home deal could add needed AFFO.
  • Debt is rising and coverage is still tight, so treat this as one piece of a diversified income plan.

Your electricity bill doesn’t wait for the end of the quarter. Neither do groceries, insurance, or the child who suddenly needs $40 for something due yesterday. A dividend arriving every month can therefore make an investment portfolio feel less like an occasional bonus and more like a paycheque.

shopper pushes cart through grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Make it monthly

Monthly payments don’t automatically create more income. A dividend stock paying $1.20 annually can send $0.10 monthly or $0.30 quarterly. The pie is identical. Monthly investors simply receive smaller slices sooner, which makes bills easier to match and reinvestment faster.

The schedule also says nothing about safety. For a real estate investment trust (REIT), investors should compare the distribution with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), an estimate of recurring cash after maintaining its properties. A payout ratio below 100% means the REIT produced more AFFO than it distributed. Anything above that line deserves raised eyebrows and further reading.

That makes a 7.4% monthly yield especially interesting when new properties are about to add cash flow. Investors can collect 12 payments while waiting to learn whether a major acquisition finally pushes the payout beneath 100% and closes a stubborn valuation discount.

A property portfolio

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) owns or co-owns grocery-anchored retail, industrial buildings, apartments, and manufactured-home communities. That mix spreads rent across several property types instead of asking one downtown office tower to behave itself.

During the first quarter, net operating income (NOI) rose 5%, while AFFO per unit climbed 10% to $0.13. The AFFO payout ratio improved to 101% from 111% a year earlier. Progress is welcome, although distributing one cent more than every dollar produced still isn’t the finished product investors need.

The possible fix closed on July 21. Firm Capital purchased a 50% interest in 10 manufactured-home communities containing 1,649 sites across Alberta and Saskatchewan. The portfolio was 94% occupied and acquired at a 6.4% capitalization rate, while its mortgage cost is about 4.5%. That positive spread is expected to add roughly $0.02 in annual AFFO per unit.

The attraction goes beyond the first rent cheque. Another 79 vacant sites and space for 92 expansions could add income over time. Manufactured housing also supplies a service Canadians rather urgently need: lower-cost places to live in markets where new housing hasn’t kept up.

Earning income

At a recent $7.07 unit price, the $0.52 annualized distribution yields 7.4%. A $25,000 investment buys 3,536 whole units, leaving only $0.48 idle.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FCD.UN$7.073,536$0.52$1,838.72Monthly$24,999.52

The actual deposit would be $153.23 each month. Reinvesting it through a dividend-reinvestment plan can add units without waiting three months, while investors spending the cash receive it on a schedule that resembles their expenses. That combination is why monthly dividend stocks attract so much retirement-income attention.

That said, the dividend stock’s acquisition raises debt to roughly 58% of gross book value from 49.8%. Integration problems, vacancies, or higher refinancing costs could swallow the expected AFFO gain, while the payout still lacks a cushion until reported results prove otherwise. This belongs within a diversified group of Canadian dividend stocks, not in charge of the entire grocery budget.

Bottom line

Firm Capital’s last reported net asset value was $7.98 per unit, placing the recent price at an 11% discount. If the new communities lift AFFO as forecast and push coverage below 100%, investors buying today could watch that gap narrow while $153 keeps arriving every month. The market may wait for proof, but it rarely leaves the same yield behind once proof shows up.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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