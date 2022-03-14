Home » Investing » Shopify Stock: Will the Selling Continue?

Shopify Stock: Will the Selling Continue?

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been selling off lately. Could a turnaround be coming?

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been selling off like it’s going out of business. This year alone, the stock has fallen 55%, and there are signs that more downside could be in the cards. This year, investor sentiment toward tech stocks is dimming. Interest rates are rising and the war in Ukraine is creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. The higher interest rates make tech stocks’ superior growth less valuable, while the war is making investors flee out of tech and into commodities. It’s not a great environment for tech stocks as a whole, and that’s a large part of why Shopify stock is falling.

With that said, SHOP has fallen much further than the average tech stock this year. In 2022, the NASDAQ Composite Index is only down 19%, while SHOP has been slashed in half. Clearly, investors are souring on SHOP more than the average tech stock. In this article I will explore some possible reasons why that’s happening, and ask whether it will continue in the future.

Why investors are selling

There are several reasons why Shopify stock is selling off right now. I covered the macro/industry factors above. Now I’ll take a look at the company-specific factors.

These include:

  • Valuation. Shopify was one of the most expensive stocks in the world prior to its sell-off. It regularly traded at 50-60 times sales. Today, it’s much cheaper than that, but it’s still quite expensive. At today’s prices, Shopify trades at 84 times adjusted earnings, 23 times GAAP earnings, 14 times sales, and 6 times book value. These are still pretty high multiples. They certainly aren’t as high as they were in the past, but they’re high enough to give investors pause.
  • Deceleration. Shopify’s sales growth has slowed significantly since its 2020 COVID-19 growth spike. In 2020, Shopify benefited from lockdowns, which closed the retail stores its vendors competed with. Since then, COVID-19 safety measures have eased, and SHOP is having to beat quarters in which it had the wind at its back. That has predictably caused deceleration in revenue, which has investors feeling underwhelmed.
  • Long-term growth concerns. There are some concerns about Shopify’s long-term growth trajectory. The company already does over $200 billion in GMV per year. If it were to double that amount, it would be doing as much GMV as Amazon does in revenue. There are few companies in the world doing the kind of GMV that Shopify would need to keep up its growth in the future. So, investors may be betting on slower growth going forward.

Why they might take a break

As I showed above, investors have some good reasons to take a second look at Shopify today. However, there are some good reasons for them to consider buying back in, too. Today, Shopify trades at its cheapest valuation in years, and its growth is still strong, despite slowing down. Potentially, the stock could catch up with its valuation over a number of years. If that happens then it will prove to have been a buy at today’s prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Forget Amazon Stock: Here Are 2 Much Cheaper Tech Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

There's no doubt Amazon stock is one of the best long-term growth stocks to own. But right now, these two…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fell to its 2-Year Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will Lightspeed stock ever recover?

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 16% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Any short-term dip in Nuvei stock could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it at a bargain.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks That Could Double

| Sneha Nahata

These growth stocks have dropped by 83%, 63%, and 57%, respectively, over the past six months, creating a buying opportunity.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) are both top buys right now. Here’s why.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks Poised to Take Off Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top growth stocks I think long-term investors may want to consider on this recent market dip for…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discounted deal when it comes to stocks, especially if that deal is likely…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Fell 18% Last Week: Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

This Canadian tech stock continues to tumble amid rising global tensions, making it a long-term value opportunity.

Read more »