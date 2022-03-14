Home » Investing » Why Labrador Iron Ore Stock Collapsed 20% on Monday

Why Labrador Iron Ore Stock Collapsed 20% on Monday

Labrador Iron Ore (TSX:LIF) stock fell up to 20% on Monday, as the company declared, despite growth, that it may not last long for several reasons.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) shares fell up to 20% on Monday, as the company admitted that, despite strong earnings results, the iron industry remains volatile.

What happened?

Labrador Iron Ore stock fell by 20% and remained down 16% at the time of writing. This came in after earnings that were quite positive, but management admitted they could take a southern turn. Furthermore, the company remains “entirely dependent” on one joint venture.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $60.1 million from $54.4 million the year before for Labrador Iron Ore stock. Analysts estimated earnings per share at $0.93, yet the company beat out estimates reaching net income of $1.22 per share. This was also a year-over-year increase from $1.16 per share the year before.

So what?

That’s good news, right? Everything is going up for Labrador Iron Ore stock, and this comes from the highly valued price of iron. However, there has been massive increase in volatility within the iron industry. This comes from two avenues. First, China implemented production constraints, management stated, in the second half of 2021. It now hopes that those will be lifted in 2022 for further growth. Furthermore, the Russia-Ukraine conflict also affects production.

Ferrexpo is the third-largest exporter of iron pellets. Labrador Iron Ore stock stated it “was forced to declare force majeure on some contracts as Ukraine’s logistics networks continue to experience disruption.” This could also damage sales in the near term at least.

Now what?

It seems there isn’t a company on earth that can get away from the Russia-Ukraine conflict these days. That includes the burgeoning iron industry, where Labrador Iron Ore stock continues to do so well. Iron prices are up, and it continues to focus in on iron pellets to meet demand and remain cash strong.

However, clearly investors aren’t as convinced. Iron ore prices recovered from lows in November 2021 with the spread of the Omicron variant. The average price of iron pellets averages US$67, up from US$60 in 2021 and US$29 in 2020. So, this is where the company will remain focused until the price of iron, down about 12% from 2021, recovers.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore stock were down 16% as of writing, with a dividend of 12%. Shares are up 5% in the last year, trading at 7.05 times earnings. The dividend was also reaffirmed at $0.50 per share each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Turquoise Hill Stock Exploded 33% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turquoise Hill (TSX:TRQ)(NYSE:TRQ) stock soared 33% on Monday, as stakeholder Rio Tinto offered to buy out the company for over…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discounted deal when it comes to stocks, especially if that deal is likely…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Nickel Prices Hit Record: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has spurred nickel prices. This could vault TSX stocks like Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) going forward.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain highly volatile as tech stocks continue to slide.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Prices Are on the Rise: Buy These 2 ETFs to Get in on the Action

| Tony Dong

Silver is both a store of value and a valuable commodity used worldwide. Here's how to invest in it.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 TSX Gold and Silver Stocks That Could Take Off

| Joey Frenette

First Majectic Silver (TSX:FR)(NYSE:AG) is just one of many silver and gold mining stocks that could take off as precious…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Lithium Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Ukraine crisis continuing, sanctions on oil and gas sent prices soaring. That's why lithium stocks seem like a…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top TSX Gold Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

It could be the right time to add these two Canadian gold stocks to your portfolio.

Read more »