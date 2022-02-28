Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Ukraine Crisis

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Ukraine Crisis

These two reliable dividend stocks are likely to remain largely unaffected by the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

As the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine is keeping investors on their toes, the global stock market remains extremely volatile. These uncertainties could hugely increase the risk to your stock portfolio, unless you have some reliable stocks in it to offset the potential risks. That’s why it might be the right time for investors to focus on safe dividend stocks that could continue to yield positive returns even in uncertain times. In this article, I’ll highlight two such reliable dividend stocks that you could consider buying now.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is the first Canadian dividend stock that I would recommend that investors consider right now. This investment firm has more than 15% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) — one of the key iron ore producers headquartered in Montréal.

Labrador has been one of a handful of Canadian companies that continued to post strong double-digit revenue growth in 2020, despite facing COVID-19 challenges. After its top line grew positively by 13.5% YoY (year over year) in 2020, its financial growth trend accelerated further last year, supported by rising economic activities. That’s one of the reasons why analysts expect its 2021 revenue to jump by nearly 33% YoY. Similarly, IOC’s improving production efficiencies are expected to take Labrador Iron Ore’s 2021 earnings up by around 55% than 2020 to $5.51 per share.

Apart from all these positive factors, Labrador’s outstanding 13.3% dividend yield and excellent track record of yielding consistent returns for its investors make its stock one of the safest dividend stocks in Canada to buy now. Interestingly, LIF stock has already risen by nearly 23% in 2022 so far after consistently rising for the previous three years.

Sienna Senior Living stock

The ongoing geopolitical tensions are likely to keep commodity prices volatile in the near term. That’s why it would be wise to add some cheap dividend stocks from sectors like real estate and healthcare services to your portfolio, as they might largely remain largely unaffected by such factors. Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be one such great dividend stock to buy now.

While the global pandemic-driven operational challenges have badly affected its financial growth in the last couple of years, the company saw a steady improvement in its fundamentals in the second half of 2021. During the fourth quarter, Sienna’s retirement occupancy saw notable improvements as it rose to about 84.6% in Q4 compared to 82.1% in the previous quarter. Similarly, the company’s long-term-care admissions have started increasing lately. I believe this operational recovery will start a long-term financial growth trend. Rising demand for seniors’ living residences and long-term-care services could help Sienna post strong double-digit earnings growth in the next few years, taking its stock higher.

Sienna stock currently has a strong dividend yield of around 6.2%, which makes its stock even more attractive for investors who want to buy safe dividend stocks in Canada right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Passive Income? Try These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

How investors choose to allocate capital within their portfolio can determine their long-term returns over time. Of course, there are …

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Start Investing With $100: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in stocks doesn’t require large investments to start with. Even a small but regular investment of $100 can help …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive Income: $6.34/Day With These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Earning passive income can serve anyone well. Whether you need some additional cash to cater to a few monthly expenses …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn an Extra $339 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadian investors are using the TFSA to create self-directed pensions that will generate reliable and growing tax-free passive income for …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks Paying Attractive Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

When the world feels a little shaky, it is comforting to receive monthly dividend cheques from quality TSX stocks. Regular …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy? You’re at the right place! These dividend stocks should do …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

The recent volatility in the TSX Index and a surge in commodity prices is giving investors a chance to buy …

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Telecom Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

| Kay Ng

The Canadian telecom stocks are popular for dividend income. BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), in particular, provides the biggest yield of the Big …

Read more »