Home » Investing » Ethereum Is Set to Get a Whole Lot Faster

Ethereum Is Set to Get a Whole Lot Faster

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) will get much faster after upgrades take it to 100,000 TPS.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) has been in a bearish trend in 2022. Down 40% year to date, it has fallen much more than the average cryptocurrency. Historically, ETH has been one of the stronger performing cryptocurrencies out there. Since launching in 2016, it has mostly outperformed Bitcoin, resulting in the market cap spread between the two coins narrowing. This year, however, has been a marked departure from the long-term trend. Thanks to the waning of the NFT fad, a major incentive to buy Ether has been removed from the market. Now, ETH is left mostly to traders, and the demand for the token is much lower than it was late last year.

So, we are seeing a pronounced decline in demand for Ether. When a marketplace dries up, a token used exclusively in that marketplace will go down in value, and that’s exactly what happened with Ether and NFTs. But before you get too down on Ether, remember that there are reasons for optimism as well. Although 2022 was a swift kick in the pants to ETH in terms of adoption, it will be a great year in terms of technical upgrades. A sweeping set of blockchain improvements are coming this year, promising to make ETH faster than ever before. In this article I will explore the upgrades that are coming, and how fast Ether will become.

The 2022 Ethereum blockchain upgrades

In 2022, the Ethereum Foundation is rolling out a number of upgrades to the Ethereum blockchain. The changes will include:

  • Support for up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS)
  • Increased security
  • Improved data storage and transfer
  • A merger of mainnet Ethereum with the Beacon Chain

Together, these upgrades will make Ethereum faster, more secure, and more environmentally friendly. They will also make Ether faster, since it works with the Ethereum blockchain. In the next section I’ll explore exactly how much faster Ether could get as a result of the upgrades its blockchain will be getting this year.

How does TPS translate to actual transaction speed?

As noted above, Ethereum’s 2022 upgrades will take it to 100,000 TPS, up from its current 15. That sounds like a big improvement. However, TPS is not exactly the same thing as real world transaction speed. In reality, a cryptocurrency’s speed depends on:

  • Level of network activity
  • The number of blocks mined daily
  • Transaction confirmation time

The way all of these factors interact with each other can be complex. So much so that no direct relationship between TPS and transaction time exists. However, it can be said that if the blockchain supports more TPS, then the token will enjoy faster transactions, all other things being the same. So, ETH should get faster in the year ahead.

Will that be enough to get the token back to its all-time highs?

That remains to be seen. NFTs, which are declining in popularity, were a huge catalyst for ETH’s price gains last year. If they don’t become popular again then ETH’s price could stay depressed for a good while. On the other hand, the blockchain upgrades coming this year look genuinely promising. So, there is at least one good reason for optimism.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: A Huge Victory!

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs has had a major victory in the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Is Polkadot a Top Crypto to Buy Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are some of the pros and cons behind top crypto network Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT), as investors decide whether this token…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Forget XRP: My Top Crypto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

XRP is a popular cryptocurrency, but here's why this stock is my top investment to buy and hold in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Cryptocurrency

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Correcting commodity prices could pressurize TSX energy and mining stocks today.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Avalanche: The Crypto Network of the Future?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) may be a top cryptocurrency long-term investors may want to consider on this recent dip.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Cryptocurrency

Where Are Meme Tokens Headed From Here?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time to buy meme tokens Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), or watch the excitement from the…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Update: 3 Factors to Consider Before Investing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Biden E.O. outlines the key areas or factors people must watch out for before investing in cryptocurrencies or digital…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana: The Payments Network of the Future?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) could be a top cryptocurrency for long-term investors to consider on this recent dip of late.

Read more »