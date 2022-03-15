Home » Investing » Safety or Growth: Why Not Both?

Safety or Growth: Why Not Both?

If you want to protect your TFSA, but also see massive growth, there isn’t a stock out there much better than Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR).

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a scary time for investors, yet again. It doesn’t seem like that long ago that we were suffering after the March 2020 crash. While this recent downturn isn’t as drastic as the one two years ago, it’s still incredibly dramatic. And unfortunately, it may not go away as quickly.

What’s going on

We have a serious situation around the world right now that, unfortunately, appears to only be getting worse. There was the pandemic, followed by the boom in stocks, but the last few months have seen a cataclysmic collapse. This comes from the combination of increasing interest rates, rising inflation, higher gas prices and of course the Ukraine crisis after the Russian invasion.

The invasion is what really brought things to a head. The combination of rising oil prices and the invasion leading to sanctions led to a deathly fall in the market. So now investors worry whether they should be looking at this as an opportunity, or to sell out of fear.

Don’t fear the fall

Fear is your worst enemy when it comes to investing. It’s times like these when investors need to look at how they can be greedy and not fearful, as the great Warren Buffett once said. But granted, if you have a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with your life savings in there, it can be hard not to be fearful.

That’s why it’s a great time to look at strong companies for your TFSA that can provide growth while keeping your investments safe. What you need to consider are companies that will continue making money no matter what’s going on around the globe. Companies that will continue to climb, and have been for sometime.

That’s why today I’m recommending Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR).

Why Nutrien stock

Nutrien stock is the perfect long-term hold for any TFSA. Shares of the company are up about 76% over the last year, and climbed 33% in the last month alone. And that climb comes from a few factors, including from the Ukraine crisis. With less options for crop nutrients, the world’s largest potash producer can now claim even more countries to explore.

And it’s already in so many. While the world’s arable land gets smaller, the population is only getting bigger. That of course includes places like India and China, where Nutrien stock already has their foot in the door. Furthermore, as the world changes, so too has Nutrien. The pandemic could have shut it down, but instead it saw the golden opportunity to create an e-commerce arm that’s now outpacing in-store sales.

Bottom line

Nutrien stock is the perfect stock for those with a TFSA wanting safety and growth. There has been insane growth from the company over the last year, but it’s been warranted for so long by analysts. It still trades at just 18 times earnings, just shy of value territory, and 1.89 times book value. It offers a 1.89% dividend yield, and a solid business model to see you through decades of growth.

So for Foolish investors wanting safety and growth, that’s easy. Pick up some Nutrien stock and hold it for as long as you possibly can.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best TSX Fertilizer and Potash Stock to Buy Amid Russia-Ukraine War

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX fertilizer and potash stock could rally as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to worsen the supply.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Brookfield Stock Popped 10% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Brookfield Business Partners stock jumped by more than 10% on Tuesday after it completed the creation of Brookfield Business Corporation.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap Stocks to Own Through a Market Crash

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and this other dirt-cheap stock could prove to be great buys as the market correction gets worse…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Stocks for Beginners

Interest Rate Hikes: Are Utility Stocks in Trouble?

| Kay Ng

Are you worried about your utility stocks in anticipation of higher interest rates? I'll discuss Fortis and Brookfield Renewable as…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

Why NFI Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

NFI stock has seen more than 50% value erosion in the last 52 weeks.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Stocks for Beginners

Are You in Your 20s? 3 Stocks to Retire as a Millionaire

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have strong growth prospects and have the potential to deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

1 Oversold Stock Poised to Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2022

| Joey Frenette

Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI) stock is one of many value stocks that Canadian investors should consider buying in the face of…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Pass on Air Canada Stock Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite Air Canada stock trading at $20, here are three reasons why I would pass on the struggling Canadian business…

Read more »