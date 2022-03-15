Home » Investing » Why Brookfield Stock Popped 10% Today

Why Brookfield Stock Popped 10% Today

Brookfield Business Partners stock jumped by more than 10% on Tuesday after it completed the creation of Brookfield Business Corporation.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

What happened?

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN)(NYSE:BBU) shares jumped by more than 10% on Tuesday morning to as high as $35.50 per share, despite the broader market weakness. The TSX Composite Index was trading with about 70-point drop for the day at 21,111 at the time of writing. Today’s sharp gains helped BBU stock enter positive territory on a month-to-date basis — also trimming its year-to-date losses to less than 5%.

So what?

Today’s sharp rally in Brookfield Business Partners stock came after the company revealed that it has completed the previously announced creation of Brookfield Business Corporation (TSX:BBUC)(NYSE:BBUC).

If you don’t know it already, Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company with a market cap of about $7.5 billion. On March 1, Brookfield Business Partners filed the final prospectus regarding the special distribution of the shares — nearly seven months after announcing intentions to create BBUC in August 2021.

While commenting on the unit split, Brookfield Business Partners CEO Cyrus Madon said that “BBUC provides greater flexibility to invest in our business through a corporate structure and should enhance our index inclusion to further broaden our ownership base.” The news boosted investors’ confidence, triggering a buying spree in BBU stock today.

Now what?

Interestingly, BBUC targets to maintain the same dividends per share that are paid by Brookfield Business Partners. BBU’s management also expects the creation of BBUC to broaden its appeal to new investors.

In the December quarter, Brookfield Business Partners reported a 34% rise in its total revenue from a year ago to US$13.5 billion. Strong performance across segments helped the company report a strong adjusted EBITDA of around US$550 million in Q4 2021 — much stronger than US$434 million in Q4 2020.

Clearly, the ongoing growth trend in its financials already looks impressive. I expect its continued focus on new acquisitions and long-term business improvement plan to help the company accelerate its financial growth further in the coming years, which makes BBU stock worth considering for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap Stocks to Own Through a Market Crash

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and this other dirt-cheap stock could prove to be great buys as the market correction gets worse…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Stocks for Beginners

Interest Rate Hikes: Are Utility Stocks in Trouble?

| Kay Ng

Are you worried about your utility stocks in anticipation of higher interest rates? I'll discuss Fortis and Brookfield Renewable as…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

Why NFI Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

NFI stock has seen more than 50% value erosion in the last 52 weeks.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Stocks for Beginners

Are You in Your 20s? 3 Stocks to Retire as a Millionaire

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have strong growth prospects and have the potential to deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

1 Oversold Stock Poised to Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2022

| Joey Frenette

Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI) stock is one of many value stocks that Canadian investors should consider buying in the face of…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Pass on Air Canada Stock Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite Air Canada stock trading at $20, here are three reasons why I would pass on the struggling Canadian business…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

2 Oversold Stocks to Buy for a Second-Quarter Relief Rally

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) could be the two best Canadian stocks to buy for a relief rally in…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks With Soaring Revenue and Falling Share Prices

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite these two top Canadian growth stocks consistently growing their revenue, their share prices have fallen lately, creating some significant…

Read more »