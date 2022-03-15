Home » Investing » Why Earning More Money Isn’t the Solution to Your Money Problems

Why Earning More Money Isn’t the Solution to Your Money Problems

Don’t be fooled. The answer to your money problems isn’t making more money.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Don’t be fooled. The answer to your money problems isn’t making more money.

It’s easy to believe this. After all, if you’re saddled with debt, living paycheque to paycheque, who’s to say that making more money wouldn’t help?

Certainly, if you’re a low-income earner, making more money will help you pay down debt and put food on the table. But there’s a certain cohort of Canadians who, having enough to live well below their means, still believe more money will help them live better.

But it’s a myth. And it’s a myth that can be dissolved when you take a hard look at the real source of your money problems: your management.

The real answer to your money problems?

To get an answer, let’s understand the meaning of the word, “economy.”

To a modern ear, the word has come to mean the wealth, production, and consumption of an entire nation. But to a Greek ear, from where the word originates, economy meant “household management” (eco = home; nomy= manage).

Those with a good economy were those who managed their resources prudently: whatever they had, they put to good use (or saved), and whatever they didn’t have wasn’t worth thinking about.

Of course, ancient Greece wasn’t exactly kind to individual households (if you didn’t pay your debts, you weren’t indebted; you were enslaved). But the Greek concept of the economy by developed by some of the world’s most intelligent minds, including entire branches of philosophy dedicated to living the simple life.

Epicurus was the forerunner, and he wrote some brilliant aphorisms on personal finance. Take this one lifted from his Letters:

He who is not satisfied with a little, is satisfied with nothing.”

Epicurus

Let that sink in for a moment. In fact, while you’re letting it sink, let’s state the converse (and make it more gender-friendly): They who are satisfied with a little, are satisfied with everything.

This is the mindset, the philosophy, that produces a “good” economy (read: solves your money problems). By finding satisfaction with the “little” that you have, managing your household affairs becomes surprisingly easy. And when you see how easy it is to manage your household affairs, you feel more satisfied with the little that you have.

What happens if you make more money?

But what if you’re not satisfied with a little? Is it fair to say you’re satisfied with nothing if you want to make more money?

I don’t think it’s fair to say that, no. As I said above, certain low-income Canadian households need more money for the simple fact that they don’t have enough money. When you have very little, striving to earn more can be the answer to your problems.

Earning more money, however, becomes another money problem when more money produces more spending. In a word, when your lifestyle inflates.

Sometimes lifestyle inflation happens naturally. You might get a raise at work, and with the extra money, you decide to move out of the apartment you shared with your college friends. It’s lifestyle inflation, but hey — you don’t have to share a bathroom anymore.

Lifestyle inflation becomes a problem, however, when you live paycheque to paycheque, and a new source of income makes you spend only more money. Or, lifestyle inflation becomes a problem when you’re cash-poor but you live as if you’re cash-rich.

That’s the thing about money. It’s only as efficient as your worst money habit. If your worst money habit isn’t so bad (like buying a $5 latte every Friday), then making more money could help your household. If your worst money habit is bad (you tend to make large purchases on the fly, with little or no attention to price, discounts, or budget), making more money will only make things worse.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Keeps on Growing: The Latest Deal to Watch

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) continues to be a top technology pick of mine when assessing Canadian stocks right now.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best TSX Fertilizer and Potash Stock to Buy Amid Russia-Ukraine War

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX fertilizer and potash stock could rally as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to worsen the supply.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Alert: These 2 Tech Stocks Are Heavily Discounted

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) are severely undervalued.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Market Pullback: 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The ongoing market pullback means investors can snatch up cheap stocks like Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT) on the dip in the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Brookfield Stock Popped 10% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Brookfield Business Partners stock jumped by more than 10% on Tuesday after it completed the creation of Brookfield Business Corporation.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap Stocks to Own Through a Market Crash

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and this other dirt-cheap stock could prove to be great buys as the market correction gets worse…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Crude Oil Could Lose 50% of Value: Invest Here Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Crude oil is bound to be a burden on your portfolio in the next while, if not forever. I would…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

What Is a Stock Split?

| Steven Porrello

Companies often split stocks to make the price for one share cheaper, making them more attractive to investors.

Read more »